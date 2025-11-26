The upgrade from basic membership recognises Sharjah’s leading social policies
Sharjah has secured Advanced Affiliate Membership in the World Health Organization’s Global Network for Age-friendly Cities and Communities, marking a major global achievement that strengthens the emirate’s role in promoting the wellbeing of senior citizens.
The upgrade from basic membership recognises Sharjah’s leading social policies and its successful implementation of WHO standards, making it a trusted reference for cities worldwide seeking age-friendly development models. The new status also positions Sharjah as a regional hub for technical support, after previously sharing expertise with Oman and Kuwait, and exchanging experiences with Saudi Arabia and Qatar.
Maryam Majid Al Shamsi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Social Services Department, congratulated the UAE leadership and said the achievement reflects the emirate’s human-centred approach under His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.
She noted that Sharjah has long prioritised the wellbeing of all community segments, launching pioneering programmes and building a comprehensive ecosystem that supports people of all ages—particularly senior citizens.
“Sharjah has developed a meticulous, people-focused strategy that empowers seniors to lead active and fulfilling lives,” Al Shamsi said. She added that the new membership level will enable Sharjah to share its expertise globally, helping other countries enhance their own senior-support frameworks.
Asma Al Khudri, Director of the Sharjah Age-friendly City Office, said Sharjah first joined the WHO network in 2016. Since then, the emirate has implemented integrated plans and impactful initiatives to enhance the wellbeing of older adults.
Al Khudri said the shift to advanced affiliate membership in 2024 represents a deeper commitment to global standards and opens the door for more active participation in international forums, greater knowledge exchange, and expanded support for other cities developing age-friendly programmes.
“This milestone strengthens Sharjah’s international recognition and enhances our ability to align local policies with global best practices,” she said. She highlighted that Sharjah remains the first Arab city in the network, underscoring its leadership in the field.
The new phase will also allow Sharjah to offer technical support to more cities, building on years of accumulated experience. Al Khudri emphasised that the recognition marks the beginning of a new chapter of institutional development aimed at improving quality of life for seniors and reinforcing Sharjah and the UAE as global leaders in age-friendly urban planning.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox