Sharjah ruler announces major urban upgrades: New parks, roads, and greenery

Sharjah: His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, reaffirmed the emirate’s commitment to residents’ comfort and wellbeing, announcing a comprehensive urban renovation program.
Speaking on the Direct Line radio program, Dr. Sheikh Sultan said Sharjah Municipality will oversee the renewal of older districts, including repaving roads, modernising sewage networks, planting trees, developing family parks, and organising neglected or abandoned properties. Shop signage will also be updated to enhance the city’s aesthetic appeal and overall quality of life.
Work is already in progress in Al Qadisiyah and will continue in Al Jazzat, following completed upgrades in Al Ghuwaifat, Al Yarmouk’s Independence Square, and Imam Al Nawawi Mosque.
“We regularly renew our streets because they are affected by time and rainfall,” Dr. Sheikh Sultan said. He noted that drainage systems have been installed to prevent water damage and solve flooding issues in low-lying areas such as Martyrs Square and higher-elevation zones near University City.
The Ruler emphasised that these efforts aim to provide residents with a safe and comfortable environment. He assured citizens and residents that “everyone in Sharjah will, God willing, always enjoy peaceful and secure housing.”
Dr. Sheikh Sultan encouraged residents to plant trees at home and enjoy their shade, noting that the emirate provides trees free of charge. “All municipalities receive saplings from the nurseries at my Al Badi Palace,” he said. “We produce five million doses of a biological stimulant that enhances plant growth and supply large, mature trees ready for planting directly in the soil.”
Highlighting the Beach Hibiscus, Dr. Sheikh Sultan described it as both beautiful and richly shaded. “Trees are vital: they absorb toxic carbon dioxide, release oxygen, provide shade, and emit positive ions that bring psychological comfort and calmness,” he said, noting plantings near mosques in Kalba as part of the initiative.
