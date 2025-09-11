From green spaces to smart cities: Sharjah redefines modern living

Sharjah is redefining urban development, showing that economic growth and environmental responsibility can go hand in hand. At the 14th International Government Communication Forum (IGCF 2025), officials and real estate leaders highlighted how the emirate’s sustainable strategies are transforming both the landscape and the way people live.

The results speak for themselves: a 30% reduction in energy consumption, an 80% reduction in carbon emissions, and clear benefits for both residents’ health and the local economy. “Sustainability is not just about the environment,” Salem said. “It’s also about modern architectural design, safety, and raising awareness across society.”

The emirate’s commitment to sustainable urban living was also highlighted. “In 2019, we launched Sharjah Sustainable City, a model community integrating recycling and sanitation technologies,” Al Khayal said. “Phase 1 allocated over 60% of its area to green spaces and sold all 1,000 units in a single day. Phase 2 followed, and Phase 3 will soon launch, including the planting of 100,000 trees.” He added that Sharjah is pursuing flexible legislation that protects investors while keeping pace with urban developments, alongside a full digital transformation of real estate services by next year.

Al Khayal described Sharjah’s model as “a unique and sustainable approach, making the emirate a global destination for both living and investment.” He pointed to the impressive numbers: in the first half of 2025, Sharjah welcomed more than 6,600 investors from 109 nationalities, with total real estate transactions exceeding Dh 27 billion. “This demonstrates that people are not just investing in property—they are investing in a lifestyle,” he noted.

During the session “From Sharjah Real Estate to a Quality of Life Strategy,” experts outlined the emirate’s approach to building a modern, resilient, and investor-friendly real estate sector. Saud Abdul Aziz Al Khayal, Deputy Director of the Real Estate Regulatory Department at the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, and Engineer Abdullah Mahmoud Salem, Head of the Engineering Studies Department at the Sharjah Department of Housing, shared insights on innovative projects shaping the city. The discussion was moderated by Amal Obaid Hadid, Head of Media at the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department.

