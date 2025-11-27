GOLD/FOREX
Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi opens 3rd Child Safety Forum 2025

This year’s forum underscores Sharjah’s proactive approach to advocating for childhood

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ

Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Sharjah Family and Community Council, on Wednesday inaugurated the Third Child Safety Forum 2025, calling on parents to prioritise quality time and emotional connection as the essential first step in protecting their children.

Held under the theme “Protect Their Innocence” at the Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre (JRCC), the Forum gathered leaders from family and childhood organisations, alongside local and international experts, to debate future challenges in child protection amidst rapid digital and social change.

Sheikha Jawaher underscored the profound moral duty of parenthood. “Child protection is not a matter of social choice, but a trust, a profound moral commitment and a duty that transcends all other considerations,” She stated.

“I advise every mother and father to spend quality time with their children; listen to their feelings, engage with their world, reassure them, speak with them, advise them, and guide them. Your close presence instils self-confidence and fosters their inner security, empowering them to deal with the world without fear or confusion.”, she added.

The event highlights Sharjah’s proactive strategy in strengthening its comprehensive social protection system, rooted in the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to build an integrated, cohesive family unit as the core foundation of society.

Hanadi Al Yafei, Director General of the Child Safety, affirmed during the inauguration that the Emirate’s approach to child protection now extends beyond mere awareness initiatives. She explained that the digital world has created challenges radically different from previous generations, as it "seeps into their rooms unrestricted, introducing ideas and behaviours that may not align with the values of the family and society."

The inaugural session, titled “The world is seeping into our homes... Who is educating our children?”, featured a panel of legal and psychological experts, including Dr. Mohammed Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Sharjah Judicial Department. Dr. Al Kaabi emphasised that protection encompasses the child's rights to love, emotional security, and respect, highlighting the critical role of legislation and family cooperation with relevant authorities.

Meanwhile, Dr. Hind Al Badwawi, Psychological Counsellor and Child Protection Expert, stressed the need to "nurture conscience before behaviour,” advocating for a safe, non-judgmental relationship that uses language encouraging reflection over punishment. Family relations consultant Dr. Khalil Al Zeyoud added that the family's contemporary role is to prepare children to deal with the outside world through "psychological immunity," built on parental consistency, dialogue, and clear household rules.

Two subsequent sessions focused on the societal and familial dynamics of protection. The session “Fear of Society: When Silence Becomes the Enemy,” addressed the critical need for an environment that encourages children to disclose stress or abuse without fearing public judgment. Following this, "Fathers Who Make a Difference Across Generations” concentrated on the pivotal role of fathers in cultivating emotional security, stressing the need to bridge the digital divide and balance firmness with compassion.

The Forum serves as a platform to define the future roadmap of the family’s role and provide policy recommendations, reinforcing Sharjah’s position as a leading entity in advancing the child protection system and ensuring synergy between the family unit and community institutions.

Christian Borbon
