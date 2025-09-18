Sharjah signs agreement to boost child protection efforts worldwide

Foundation was established under the directives of Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi
Sharjah is stepping up its role in global child protection. The Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) has signed an agreement with the Khalid bin Sultan Al Qasimi Humanitarian Foundation (KSQF) to support children in vulnerable communities and raise awareness about their rights.
The Foundation was established under the directives of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of KSQF, to carry forward the humanitarian vision of Sheikh Khalid bin Sultan Al Qasimi. Its mission focuses on shielding children from exploitation, empowering communities under pressure, and supporting organisations around the world in ensuring children’s right to safety, education, and dignity.
Under the new partnership, Shurooq will use its wide network of cultural, tourism, and leisure destinations—visited by thousands every day—to spread awareness and invite the public to engage with child protection initiatives. KSQF will provide its expertise and international connections to strengthen child protection systems and tackle issues such as child labour, human trafficking, and child marriage.
The agreement was signed at Sharjah’s House of Wisdom by Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, CEO of Shurooq, and Lujan Mourad, Director of KSQF, in the presence of partners and guests.
Speaking on the occasion, Al Qaseer stressed that children’s wellbeing shapes the future of every society. “Protecting them is a shared responsibility that goes beyond borders. With this partnership, we are turning Shurooq’s destinations into spaces where leisure also becomes an opportunity to support a vital humanitarian cause,” he said.
Lujan Mourad echoed the sentiment, highlighting that child protection lies at the heart of a just society. “This partnership invites everyone—residents, visitors, and communities across Sharjah—to take part in building a world where children are safe and free from exploitation. Child protection is not only the duty of governments or organisations; it is a collective responsibility that reflects compassion and fairness,” she said.
Through this collaboration, Sharjah reinforces the message that real progress begins with human dignity. In the coming months, Shurooq and KSQF will announce a series of joint initiatives and community programmes, opening the door for the public to contribute to a cause that safeguards the innocence of children everywhere.
