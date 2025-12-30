Sharjah Ruler directs recruitment of 1,000 citizens by 2026

Job interviews to start Monday following Ruler’s recruitment directive
Sharjah: A total of 1,000 Emirati citizens are set to be recruited into the Sharjah government by 2026, following a directive issued by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.
The announcement was made by Abdullah Ibrahim Al Zaabi, Head of the Sharjah Department of Human Resources, during an interview aired on Direct Line, a programme broadcast by Sharjah Television and Radio. He said the Ruler of Sharjah had approved the recruitment plan and authorised its implementation.
Al Zaabi confirmed that job interviews for the new positions are scheduled to begin on Monday, marking the start of the recruitment process. Further details on the roles and sectors to be covered were not disclosed.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox