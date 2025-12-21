GOLD/FOREX
UAE jobs 2026: Top 10 Dubai government roles for expats with salaries up to Dh40,000

Dubai government jobs for expats: How to apply for high-paying roles with top benefits

Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
10 government jobs for expats in 2026: Explore high-paying government roles in Dubai
Dubai: Looking for a government job in 2026? Expat professionals have a growing range of opportunities in Dubai and across the UAE as the government expands roles in healthcare, technology, infrastructure, and education.

With federal vacancies set to rise and several Dubai entities opening positions to skilled expats, 2026 could be the ideal time to secure a stable job with competitive pay, attractive benefits, and strong career growth potential.

Dubai opens doors across key sectors

Dubai is accelerating opportunities in healthcare, technology, infrastructure, and education, supported by major investments in skills development and emerging industries.

While most expatriates work in the private sector, government roles remain highly sought-after for their stability, competitive salaries, and enhanced benefits. Though UAE nationals often receive hiring priority, several Dubai government entities are now welcoming skilled expats.

Federal government vacancies on the rise

UAE federal vacancies are set to hit 7,842 in 2026 amid restructuring and seven new entities with a Dh1.315 billion budget. Lawmakers stress attracting skilled talent and urge continued focus on health, family support, and services for people of determination.

AI is reshaping UAE workplaces

As AI transforms the UAE workplace, with 93% of leaders expecting major changes within a year, new job openings are emerging to meet this shift. Firms face pressure to show ROI, but technology gaps and complex systems often slow projects. With nearly one in three organisations concerned about reskilling, these roles offer skilled professionals the chance to bridge critical technical and problem-solving gaps while shaping the future of work in the UAE.

Government jobs for skilled expats

Dubai’s official jobs portal, dubaicareers.ae, lists a variety of vacancies across government departments open to all nationalities, with some roles offering salaries up to Dh40,000 per month.

Here’s a snapshot of current opportunities across sectors for skilled expats.

1. Housing Supervisor

  • Company: Dubai Foundation for Women and Children

  • Focus: Manage client housing, orientation, medical needs, room allocation, and recreational activities for women and children victims of abuse.

  • Qualifications: Secondary school, experience in medical/hospitality services.

  • Category: Social Care

  • Salary: <Dh10,000.

2. Specialist – Digital Services Development

  • Company: Roads and Transport Authorit (RTA)

  • Focus: Coordinate digital service projects, system integration, UX improvement, performance monitoring, and compliance with IT governance.

  • Qualifications: Bachelor’s in IT/Computer Science, 5+ years experience.

  • Category: Electrical Engineering/Digital Services.

  • Salary: Unspecified

3. Engineer – Bus Depots, RTA

  • Focus: Supervise depot operations including fuel, maintenance, bus readiness, health & safety, and budget oversight.

  • Qualifications: Bachelor’s in Mechanical/Industrial Engineering.

  • Category: Administration

  • Salary: Unspecified

4. Senior Site Engineer

  • Company: Mada Media

  • Focus: Oversee billboard and signage projects, review technical plans, compliance checks, reports, and coordination with internal/external entities.

  • Qualifications: Bachelor’s in Civil Engineering, 5–7 years experience

  • Category: Civil Engineering.

  • Salary; Dh30,001–40,000

5. AV Editor

  • Company: Dubai Government Media Office

  • Focus: Create and edit video/photo content for social media, events, and news; support media production projects and partnerships.

  • Qualifications: Bachelor’s in Film/Video Production or Visual Communication, 3+ years experience, Adobe/Final Cut proficiency.

  • Category: Media

  • Salary: Dh10,001–Dh20,000

6. Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) – DCAS

  • Focus: Provide pre-hospital emergency care, patient management, ambulance readiness, and field support.

  • Qualifications: EMS diploma or nursing degree, DCAS licensed, BLS & trauma certification, 2–3 years relevant experience.

  • Category: Emergency Medicine

  • Salary: Dh10,001–Dh20,000

7. Senior Engineer – Bus Depots

  • Company: Roads and Transport Authority (RTA)

  • Focus: Lead depot operations, ensure bus readiness, manage maintenance, HSE compliance, crisis response, KPI analysis, and technical improvements.

  • Qualifications: Bachelor’s in Mechanical/Industrial/Electrical/Civil Engineering, 2–5 years experience.

  • Category: Civil Engineering

  • Salary: Unspecified

8. Chief Specialist – HR Business Affairs

  • Company : Roads and Transport Authority (RTA)

  • Focus: Manage HR projects, performance monitoring, contracts, audits, reporting, and strategic HR support across the section.

  • Qualifications: Bachelor’s in Business/HR, 11+ years experience, strong leadership and analytical skills.

  • Category: Human Resources

  • Salary: Unspecified

9. Systems & Applications Development Specialist (Hyperion/EPM)

  • Company: Dubai Department of Finance

  • Focus: Develop and improve central financial systems, implement IT policies, monitor projects, and optimize system performance.

  • Qualifications: Bachelor’s in IT or related, 8+ years experience (4+ for Master’s).

  • Category: IT

  • Salary: Dh20,001–Dh30,000

10.  Expert – Innovation & Pioneering

  • Company : Roads and Transport Authority (RTA)

  • Focus: Manage innovation labs, develop research and partnership plans, support excellence programs, and oversee pioneering projects.

  • Qualifications: Bachelor’s (Master’s preferred) in Business/Management, 14+ years experience, certifications in EFQM, ISO 9001, Six Sigma preferred.

  • Category: Organisational Performance & Development

  • Salary: Unspecified

