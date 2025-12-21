Dubai government jobs for expats: How to apply for high-paying roles with top benefits
Dubai: Looking for a government job in 2026? Expat professionals have a growing range of opportunities in Dubai and across the UAE as the government expands roles in healthcare, technology, infrastructure, and education.
With federal vacancies set to rise and several Dubai entities opening positions to skilled expats, 2026 could be the ideal time to secure a stable job with competitive pay, attractive benefits, and strong career growth potential.
Dubai is accelerating opportunities in healthcare, technology, infrastructure, and education, supported by major investments in skills development and emerging industries.
While most expatriates work in the private sector, government roles remain highly sought-after for their stability, competitive salaries, and enhanced benefits. Though UAE nationals often receive hiring priority, several Dubai government entities are now welcoming skilled expats.
UAE federal vacancies are set to hit 7,842 in 2026 amid restructuring and seven new entities with a Dh1.315 billion budget. Lawmakers stress attracting skilled talent and urge continued focus on health, family support, and services for people of determination.
As AI transforms the UAE workplace, with 93% of leaders expecting major changes within a year, new job openings are emerging to meet this shift. Firms face pressure to show ROI, but technology gaps and complex systems often slow projects. With nearly one in three organisations concerned about reskilling, these roles offer skilled professionals the chance to bridge critical technical and problem-solving gaps while shaping the future of work in the UAE.
Dubai’s official jobs portal, dubaicareers.ae, lists a variety of vacancies across government departments open to all nationalities, with some roles offering salaries up to Dh40,000 per month.
Here’s a snapshot of current opportunities across sectors for skilled expats.
Company: Dubai Foundation for Women and Children
Focus: Manage client housing, orientation, medical needs, room allocation, and recreational activities for women and children victims of abuse.
Qualifications: Secondary school, experience in medical/hospitality services.
Category: Social Care
Salary: <Dh10,000.
Company: Roads and Transport Authorit (RTA)
Focus: Coordinate digital service projects, system integration, UX improvement, performance monitoring, and compliance with IT governance.
Qualifications: Bachelor’s in IT/Computer Science, 5+ years experience.
Category: Electrical Engineering/Digital Services.
Salary: Unspecified
Focus: Supervise depot operations including fuel, maintenance, bus readiness, health & safety, and budget oversight.
Qualifications: Bachelor’s in Mechanical/Industrial Engineering.
Category: Administration
Salary: Unspecified
Company: Mada Media
Focus: Oversee billboard and signage projects, review technical plans, compliance checks, reports, and coordination with internal/external entities.
Qualifications: Bachelor’s in Civil Engineering, 5–7 years experience
Category: Civil Engineering.
Salary; Dh30,001–40,000
Company: Dubai Government Media Office
Focus: Create and edit video/photo content for social media, events, and news; support media production projects and partnerships.
Qualifications: Bachelor’s in Film/Video Production or Visual Communication, 3+ years experience, Adobe/Final Cut proficiency.
Category: Media
Salary: Dh10,001–Dh20,000
Focus: Provide pre-hospital emergency care, patient management, ambulance readiness, and field support.
Qualifications: EMS diploma or nursing degree, DCAS licensed, BLS & trauma certification, 2–3 years relevant experience.
Category: Emergency Medicine
Salary: Dh10,001–Dh20,000
Company: Roads and Transport Authority (RTA)
Focus: Lead depot operations, ensure bus readiness, manage maintenance, HSE compliance, crisis response, KPI analysis, and technical improvements.
Qualifications: Bachelor’s in Mechanical/Industrial/Electrical/Civil Engineering, 2–5 years experience.
Category: Civil Engineering
Salary: Unspecified
Company : Roads and Transport Authority (RTA)
Focus: Manage HR projects, performance monitoring, contracts, audits, reporting, and strategic HR support across the section.
Qualifications: Bachelor’s in Business/HR, 11+ years experience, strong leadership and analytical skills.
Category: Human Resources
Salary: Unspecified
Company: Dubai Department of Finance
Focus: Develop and improve central financial systems, implement IT policies, monitor projects, and optimize system performance.
Qualifications: Bachelor’s in IT or related, 8+ years experience (4+ for Master’s).
Category: IT
Salary: Dh20,001–Dh30,000
Company : Roads and Transport Authority (RTA)
Focus: Manage innovation labs, develop research and partnership plans, support excellence programs, and oversee pioneering projects.
Qualifications: Bachelor’s (Master’s preferred) in Business/Management, 14+ years experience, certifications in EFQM, ISO 9001, Six Sigma preferred.
Category: Organisational Performance & Development
Salary: Unspecified
