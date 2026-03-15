Residents urged to verify job offers and avoid sharing personal or banking details
Dubai: Dubai Police have warned residents about a growing scam involving fake part-time job offers circulating on social media and messaging apps.
According to authorities, fraudsters target people looking to boost their income by advertising easy tasks that promise quick and attractive earnings. Once someone shows interest, the scammers often ask for registration or account activation fees, request money transfers, or try to obtain personal and banking information.
In some cases, victims’ bank accounts are later used for suspicious or illegal transactions without their knowledge, which could lead to serious legal consequences.
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.
As part of its #BewareOfFraud campaign, Dubai Police stressed that legitimate employers do not charge applicants any fees during recruitment. Residents are encouraged to verify the authenticity of job offers before responding.
Police also advised the public not to share personal or banking details with unknown parties and never transfer money in exchange for employment opportunities.
Anyone who suspects fraud is urged to report it through the police eCrime platform or by calling 901 for non-emergency cases. Police said digital awareness and vigilance remain key to preventing online scams.