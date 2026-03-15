In some cases, victims’ bank accounts are later used for suspicious or illegal transactions without their knowledge, which could lead to serious legal consequences.

According to authorities, fraudsters target people looking to boost their income by advertising easy tasks that promise quick and attractive earnings. Once someone shows interest, the scammers often ask for registration or account activation fees, request money transfers, or try to obtain personal and banking information.

As part of its #BewareOfFraud campaign, Dubai Police stressed that legitimate employers do not charge applicants any fees during recruitment. Residents are encouraged to verify the authenticity of job offers before responding.

Anyone who suspects fraud is urged to report it through the police eCrime platform or by calling 901 for non-emergency cases. Police said digital awareness and vigilance remain key to preventing online scams.

Police also advised the public not to share personal or banking details with unknown parties and never transfer money in exchange for employment opportunities.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.