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Court and Crime

Dubai Police warn against promoting fake goods on social media

Authorities say advertising counterfeit watches, perfumes and fashion risks legal action

Last updated:
Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
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Young users and e-sellers warned against advertising counterfeit products online.
Young users and e-sellers warned against advertising counterfeit products online.
Dubai Police

Dubai Police has warned that promoting or selling counterfeit products on social media platforms is a legal offence that could result in prosecution, urging young people, influencers and business account owners to avoid suspicious advertising offers from unknown or unverified parties.

The warning was issued by the Anti-Economic Crimes Department at the General Department of Criminal Investigation, which cautioned against individuals being drawn into illegal commercial activity disguised as advertising or e-marketing.

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Major Omar Hassan Nasser, Director of the Anti-Economic Crimes Department, said some people, particularly young users, mistakenly view selling or promoting counterfeit watches, perfumes, clothing and accessories online as a simple side business or way to earn extra income.

He said such activity violates intellectual property and trademark laws in the UAE, including provisions under Federal Law No. 36 of 2021, which protects trademark owners and prohibits the counterfeiting or unlawful use of registered brands.

Maj. Omar added that the UAE has developed a strong framework to protect intellectual property rights and combat commercial counterfeiting through legislation and strict regulatory oversight aimed at safeguarding consumers, businesses and rights holders while supporting a fair investment environment.

He also warned that fake commercial accounts often target young people seeking quick profits by sending counterfeit products for promotion on personal social media accounts, potentially exposing them to legal consequences even if they are unaware of the products’ origins.

“Ignorance of the law does not exempt anyone from liability,” he said.

Dubai Police said illegal trade through social media not only carries legal risks but can also damage reputations, erode trust among followers and customers, and negatively affect the wider economy and regulated markets. Consumers may also be misled into purchasing counterfeit items marketed as genuine or high quality.

Authorities urged influencers, online sellers and e-store operators to verify product sources before advertising or selling them, avoid dealing with unknown suppliers, and ensure products are backed by legal licences and official invoices proving authenticity and lawful origin.

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