The force’s Cybercrime Department, operating under the General Department of Criminal Investigation, stated that certain digital content is being created solely to drive views and engagement, with no regard for the physical or behavioural consequences on impressionable viewers.

Dubai Police have issued an urgent warning over a series of viral social media videos promoting the excessive consumption of energy drinks, cautioning that the online trends pose severe health risks to children and young people.

According to police, the overconsumption of high-caffeine energy drinks can lead to medical emergencies, including heart rhythm disorders, convulsions, loss of consciousness, and even the risk of sudden cardiac arrest

Authorities have urged parents to closely monitor the material their children watch online and to instil an awareness of the dangers of blindly imitating viral content.

Residents can flag digital violations and potential cybercrimes through three official channels: the Dubai Police smart application, the dedicated E-Crime web platform, or by dialling the non-emergency 901 telephone hotline.

The force has reminded the public to rely exclusively on official medical channels for health information and to report any online content that encourages hazardous behaviour or threatens community safety.

The initiative aims to educate different segments of society—including parents, business owners, and employees—on how to identify online fraud, avoid cyber threats, and safely navigate social media networks. The platform can be accessed via ecrimehub.gov.ae/en.

The warning follows a broader digital safety campaign by Dubai Police, which recently launched a bilingual awareness e-platform available in both English and Arabic.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.