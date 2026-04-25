These accounts rely on increasingly sophisticated tactics, using attractive pricing
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police and Abu Dhabi Customs have warned residents against fake online accounts increasingly pose as legitimate businesses to promote scams and steal personal data.
Authorities said the activity appears across social media platforms, digital channels and even fabricated text messages, with scammers offering fake seasonal event tickets, bogus residency visa services, misleading domestic worker recruitment offers, and unlicensed insurance products.
Other schemes include advertising vehicles falsely claimed to be seized by customs at unrealistically low prices, requesting personal information under the pretext of parcel tracking or delivery, luring individuals into illegal investment opportunities, and promoting non-existent real estate to defraud victims.
Abu Dhabi Police and Abu Dhabi Customs said these accounts rely on increasingly sophisticated tactics, using attractive pricing, convincing visuals and fabricated details to appear credible. Residents were urged to verify the source of any advertisement and deal only with official and trusted entities.
Police stressed the importance of not transferring money or sharing personal or banking information without proper verification, noting that awareness is the first line of defence.
They encouraged the public to report suspicious accounts through the “Aman” service by calling 8002626, sending a text message to 2828, via email at aman@adpolice.gov.ae, or through the “Police Station in Your Phone” app.
Police said monitoring efforts are ongoing in coordination with relevant authorities to track and take legal action against those behind such activities, adding that protecting the community from cybercrime requires constant vigilance and stronger digital awareness across society.