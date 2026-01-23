GOLD/FOREX
New Dh500 Dubai scam alert for unpaid traffic fines: RTA warns

Fake government messages are circulating – here’s how to stay safe

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
RTA warns residents against phishing links and scam messages
Supplied (illustrative image)

Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has warned residents to stay vigilant against unauthorised messages and links that falsely claim to represent official entities.

In a public advisory, the RTA said the warning aims to protect customers’ data and enhance information security, urging people not to interact with suspicious messages.

SMS scams circulating

The RTA shared an example of a common scam message circulating among residents:

“Beware of SMS Scams – Roads and Transport Authority (RTA)

The traffic management department has notified you that your unpaid traffic fine (50 dirhams) is due soon. Please pay immediately to avoid an automatic addition of 500 dirhams today, which could result in more severe penalties."

Several residents have reported receiving similar automated messages.

Do not share personal or banking details

The authority cautioned residents against clicking unknown links or sharing personal, financial or banking information with unverified sources. The RTA stressed that residents should access services and information only through its official platforms.

“To protect customers’ data and enhance information security, RTA urges the public to be cautious of unauthorised messages or links that may impersonate official entities,” the authority said.

TDRA flags rise in scam calls

The warning follows an earlier alert issued by the Dubai Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), which highlighted a surge in scam calls where fraudsters impersonate government bodies to steal personal and financial information.

Several residents have reported receiving automated or live calls claiming to be from official authorities.

What residents should do

TDRA urged residents to:

  • Hang up immediately if they receive suspicious calls

  • Block the number and avoid further engagement

  • Never share personal or financial information

  • rely only on verified official government channels

Authorities reiterated the importance of staying alert and protecting personal data at all times as scammers continue to adopt increasingly sophisticated tactics.

