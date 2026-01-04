Urge job seekers to verify offers through official channels to avoid falling victim
Dubai: Dubai Police are warning residents and job seekers to be alert against scammers offering fake work visas. The Anti-Fraud Centre at the General Department of Criminal Investigation said fraudsters are targeting people with false promises of employment and visa sponsorship, which have no legal backing.
As part of its ongoing #BewareOfFraud campaign, authorities emphasised that the only safe way to obtain a work visa is through official government channels or licensed recruitment agencies.
Police advise job seekers to verify any visa offers with the relevant official authorities before making payments. Only work with accredited offices and government platforms to process paperwork. Be cautious of individuals or unofficial groups claiming to provide “guaranteed” visas outside legal procedures.
Dubai Police urge the public to report scams to protect the wider community. Fraud or cybercrime incidents can be reported through:
Dubai Police smart app: A quick way to report directly from your phone.
eCrime platform: Designed for reporting online crimes and digital fraud.
Call 901: For non-emergency enquiries and specialist advice.
Authorities stress that vigilance and reporting are key to preventing fraud. “Always confirm offers through official channels and never pay upfront to unknown sources,” the Anti-Fraud Centre said.
