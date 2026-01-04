Police advise job seekers to verify any visa offers with the relevant official authorities before making payments. Only work with accredited offices and government platforms to process paperwork. Be cautious of individuals or unofficial groups claiming to provide “guaranteed” visas outside legal procedures.

As part of its ongoing #BewareOfFraud campaign, authorities emphasised that the only safe way to obtain a work visa is through official government channels or licensed recruitment agencies.

Dubai: Dubai Police are warning residents and job seekers to be alert against scammers offering fake work visas. The Anti-Fraud Centre at the General Department of Criminal Investigation said fraudsters are targeting people with false promises of employment and visa sponsorship, which have no legal backing.

Authorities stress that vigilance and reporting are key to preventing fraud. “Always confirm offers through official channels and never pay upfront to unknown sources,” the Anti-Fraud Centre said.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

