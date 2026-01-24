GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Court and Crime

Dubai: Woman loses Dh10,000 in domestic worker scam

Dubai Police warn against fake domestic worker recruitment scams

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Part of ongoing #BewareOfFraud campaign
Part of ongoing #BewareOfFraud campaign
Shutterstock

Dubai: Dubai Police have issued a warning about fake or unlicensed domestic worker recruitment offices promoted on social media, following reports of victims losing thousands of dirhams to online scams.

The alert is part of the #BewareOfFraud campaign, aimed at protecting residents from cybercrime. Authorities said fraudsters are exploiting families’ urgent need for domestic help and the ease of digital communication to deceive victims.

Case highlights staged-payment scam

The warning follows a case in which a woman lost Dh10,000 after responding to a social media advertisement offering domestic worker services.

Captain Abdullah Khalfan Al Mansouri, of the Criminal Prevention Department, explained that the woman initially paid a small deposit, then further fees in stages, before all communication abruptly stopped and the advertiser disappeared.

“This staged-payment tactic is one of the most common forms of online fraud,” Captain Al Mansouri said. “Scammers use fake ads and attractive prices to gain trust, then vanish with the full amount.”

Authorities stress use of licensed offices only

Officials stressed the importance of dealing only with authorised and licensed recruitment offices. Residents were advised not to respond to social media ads or transfer money to unknown individuals, and to verify licences, physical addresses, and official communication channels before making any payments.

How to report fraud

Dubai Police urged anyone who falls victim or suspects fraud to report it immediately via the e-Crime platform, by calling 901, or through the “Police Eye” app. Prompt reporting, officials said, is key to tracking offenders, preventing repeat crimes, and protecting the community from evolving scams.

Related Topics:
Dubai PoliceUAE lawsfake job scams in Dubai

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Two major parks planned as part of Vision 2030

Two major parks planned as part of Vision 2030

2m read
Court orders repayment after woman loses Dh40,000 in fake government phone scam

Fake official phone scam: Court orders Dh40k repayment

1m read
Engaging with unauthorised entities exposes individuals to legal and financial liabilities and undermines the quality and reliability of services provided.

UAE warns on misleading domestic worker ads online

2m read
Driven by greed and impatience, the scammer clicked the link.

Man uses ChatGPT to expose scammer, make him beg

4m read