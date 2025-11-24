GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Court and Crime

Dubai Police caution public over social-media investment schemes

Authorities urge residents to avoid unlicensed platforms promising risk-free returns

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
1 MIN READ
Residents told to verify licences as scammers promise up to 10% monthly profit.
Residents told to verify licences as scammers promise up to 10% monthly profit.

Dubai: Dubai Police, through the Anti-Fraud Center of the General Department of Criminal Investigation, has warned the public against dealing with companies or online platforms that promise unrealistic investment returns.

The Force noted that some platforms claim fixed monthly profits of up to 10% with zero risk — an immediate red flag for fraudulent schemes aimed at luring victims and seizing their money.

According to authorities, these entities often promote themselves on social media or through paid online advertisements, misusing the names and logos of well-known financial institutions to appear legitimate. Many operate without licences from the relevant regulators. Police added that most of these scams follow a pyramid-style model, taking money from new investors to pay earlier participants before shutting down and vanishing.

Dubai Police stressed that expecting monthly returns of 10% or more is unrealistic in any regulated investment environment, as high profits always come with high risks.

The public has been urged to verify licences through official channels before transferring funds or making investments. Suspicious advertisements or activities should be reported via the eCrime platform or by calling 901.

The Force added that combating financial fraud is a shared responsibility and that raising awareness remains the strongest defence against such schemes.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
Show More
Related Topics:
DubaiDubai Police

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

10 ways your gratuity can grow in UAE under new scheme

10 ways your gratuity can grow in UAE under new scheme

3m read
Terra Invest partners with Shookra Clinics

Terra Invest partners with Shookra Clinics

5m read
Qatar's emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani (right) during his meeting with Egypt's President Abdul Fattah Al Sissi in Doha on April 14, 2025. During the visit, Doha announced plans to invest $7.5 billion.

Qatar vows $29.7 billion boost for Egypt mega project

2m read
The partnership makes ADIB the first bank to offer retail access to government Sukuk via its “Smart Sukuk” platform, allowing individuals to invest starting from Dh4,000.

UAE launches first retail sukuk with ADIB

2m read