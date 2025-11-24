Authorities urge residents to avoid unlicensed platforms promising risk-free returns
Dubai: Dubai Police, through the Anti-Fraud Center of the General Department of Criminal Investigation, has warned the public against dealing with companies or online platforms that promise unrealistic investment returns.
The Force noted that some platforms claim fixed monthly profits of up to 10% with zero risk — an immediate red flag for fraudulent schemes aimed at luring victims and seizing their money.
According to authorities, these entities often promote themselves on social media or through paid online advertisements, misusing the names and logos of well-known financial institutions to appear legitimate. Many operate without licences from the relevant regulators. Police added that most of these scams follow a pyramid-style model, taking money from new investors to pay earlier participants before shutting down and vanishing.
Dubai Police stressed that expecting monthly returns of 10% or more is unrealistic in any regulated investment environment, as high profits always come with high risks.
The public has been urged to verify licences through official channels before transferring funds or making investments. Suspicious advertisements or activities should be reported via the eCrime platform or by calling 901.
The Force added that combating financial fraud is a shared responsibility and that raising awareness remains the strongest defence against such schemes.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox