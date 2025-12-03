Invest like Kutcher or Jay-Z: 5 habits top-tier celebrities have in common

Ashton Kutcher runs Sound Ventures, which manages more than $1 billion. He focuses on platforms built for scale and early consumer shifts. His early bets include Airbnb, Uber, Spotify, Duolingo, OpenAI, and Anthropic.

Jay-Z co-founded Marcy Venture Partners, with roughly $900 million in assets. He backs lifestyle and consumer brands that shape culture, like Savage X Fenty, Therabody, and Partake Foods.

Jessica Alba built The Honest Company around clean, non-toxic products and grew it into a publicly traded firm. She also invests in consumer and edtech startups such as Honor and ResortPass.

Will Smith invests through Dreamers VC, focusing on early-stage tech with social impact. His picks include Oura, Superhuman, and Fractional.

Robert Downey Jr. targets climate-focused tech through FootPrint Coalition Ventures, funding companies such as 1Password, Ethos, Wild Type, and Arcadia Earth.

Leonardo DiCaprio invests in green technology, sustainability, and plant-based alternatives. His portfolio includes Beyond Meat, Califia Farms, and Champagne Telmont.