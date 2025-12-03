OMNIYAT marks milestones on The Alba, Dorchester Collection, Dubai as main contractor is announced

Leading ultra-luxury real estate segment contractor Innovo Build is selected as the lead
OMNIYAT, Dubai’s leading ultra-luxury developer, has announced a series of construction milestones signalling the steady rise of The Alba, Dorchester Collection, Dubai, since its global launch at the Monaco Yacht Show in September 2024.
Innovo Build, part of the Innovo Group, has been formally appointed as the main contractor for The Alba, the first beachfront resort destination to be managed by Dorchester Collection, bringing its renowned expertise and craftsmanship to drive the development’s next chapter.
A leading contractor in the ultra-luxury real estate segment, Innovo has also led the build for three of OMNIYAT’s other signature projects on Palm Jumeirah AVA at Palm Jumeirah, ORLA, and ORLA Infinity Dorchester Collection, Dubai.
“At OMNIYAT, we partner only with the finest global talent across architecture, design, hospitality, and construction to ensure that every living experience we create delivers an unrivalled standard of excellence,” said Peter Stephenson, Co-managing Director of OMNIYAT. “Our collaboration with Innovo reflects this commitment. Exceptional progress is already under way on three of our ultra-luxury residences on Palm Jumeirah, and we are confident their expertise will support us in delivering The Alba to our clients by 2028.”
With Innovo mobilising on site, the project is successfully transitioning from groundwork to vertical ascension. Raft foundation works are scheduled to commence this month, marking the moment the structure begins its rise from its foundations towards the skyline. The foundations of the project continue to take form with remarkable coordination and discipline. The diaphragm wall and capping beam works now stand complete, forming a robust structural support for the future towers. The support system installation moves in concert with ongoing excavation, each layer revealing the next chapter of progress, and across the site, piling works advance with purpose.
The residential zones and portions of the landscaped area are on track for handover to Innovo Build, setting the stage for the next phase of creation.
The project is set to be delivered on its originally projected completion date in 2028, reaffirming OMNIYAT’s dedication and commitment to delivering ultra-luxury spaces on time, shaped by vision, precision, and unwavering momentum.
