OMNIYAT marks milestones on The Alba, Dorchester Collection, Dubai as main contractor is announced

From groundwork to vertical ascension

With Innovo mobilising on site, the project is successfully transitioning from groundwork to vertical ascension. Raft foundation works are scheduled to commence this month, marking the moment the structure begins its rise from its foundations towards the skyline. The foundations of the project continue to take form with remarkable coordination and discipline. The diaphragm wall and capping beam works now stand complete, forming a robust structural support for the future towers. The support system installation moves in concert with ongoing excavation, each layer revealing the next chapter of progress, and across the site, piling works advance with purpose.