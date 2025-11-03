OMNIYAT marks 20 years of redefining Dubai's luxury real estate

At the heart of the celebration is a personal message from Founder and Executive Chairman Mahdi Amjad, reflecting on OMNIYAT’s journey from an ambitious idea in 2005 to one of the most influential forces shaping Dubai’s skyline.

Since its inception, OMNIYAT has delivered some of Dubai’s most iconic landmarks, including The Opus by OMNIYAT, One at Palm Jumeirah, and The Lana, Dorchester Collection, Dubai. Each development has redefined the boundaries of design, blending art, architecture, and hospitality to create experiences that reflect Dubai’s evolution as a global hub.

“It encapsulates 20 years of life achievements that brought us here. Over these two decades, we have transformed the industry, the city, and the people we’ve served, and I am humbled by the opportunity to have touched so many lives in such a unique way. This moment is both a reflection and a renewal, a consolidation of energy that drives us towards new possibilities in a city where the impossible naturally becomes possible.”

The company’s journey to date boasts an impressive set of milestones, from smashing records for sales value with penthouses in One at Palm Jumeirah and The Lana, Dorchester Collection, Dubai, to raising over $900 million dollars through the issuance of two Sukuks in 2025, and becoming the market leader in Dubai in $10 million-plus segment of ultra-luxury real estate in the first half of 2025.

“From the very beginning, our ambition was to contribute to Dubai’s extraordinary vision to create places that reflect its spirit of innovation and its commitment to elevating the human experience,” Amjad said.