Palm Jumeirah plot sells for Dh1.86 billion in one of Dubai’s biggest land deals of 2025

Record-breaking deal highlights continued investor demand for ultra-prime real estate

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
The plot spans 1.015 million square feet, making it one of the most substantial land assets to change hands on the iconic island this year.
Supplied

Dubai’s property market recorded one of its largest land transactions of the year on Thursday, with a plot on Palm Jumeirah selling for an impressive Dh1.86 billion, according to data from the Dubai Land Department.

The plot spans 1.015 million square feet, making it one of the most substantial land assets to change hands on the iconic island this year. Sold at a rate of Dh1,823 per square foot, the transaction reflects the continued strength and resilience of Dubai’s luxury real estate sector, which has seen sustained interest from high-net-worth buyers and global investors.

The record sale underscores Palm Jumeirah’s enduring appeal as one of the city’s most sought-after destinations for ultra-prime property development

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
