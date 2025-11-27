Palm Jumeirah plot sells for Dh1.86 billion in one of Dubai’s biggest land deals of 2025

Record-breaking deal highlights continued investor demand for ultra-prime real estate
Dubai’s property market recorded one of its largest land transactions of the year on Thursday, with a plot on Palm Jumeirah selling for an impressive Dh1.86 billion, according to data from the Dubai Land Department.
The plot spans 1.015 million square feet, making it one of the most substantial land assets to change hands on the iconic island this year. Sold at a rate of Dh1,823 per square foot, the transaction reflects the continued strength and resilience of Dubai’s luxury real estate sector, which has seen sustained interest from high-net-worth buyers and global investors.
The record sale underscores Palm Jumeirah’s enduring appeal as one of the city’s most sought-after destinations for ultra-prime property development
