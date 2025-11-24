GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Property

Dubai land plot sells for Dh1.27b as property deals top Dh6.2b in a day

Dubai’s year-to-date property sales have surpassed the Dh600 billion milestone

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Burj Khalifa district
Burj Khalifa district
Supplied

Dubai: Dubai’s property market saw one of its largest land transactions of the year with the sale of a plot in the Al Yalayis 1 area for Dh1.27 billion, according to data from the Dubai Land Department’s “Dubai Rest” application.

The land covers an area of 4.18 million square feet.  The latest figures show that real estate sales across Dubai reached Dh5.18 billion through 1,332 transactions. Of these, 1,179 were for residential units, 56 for buildings, and 97 for plots of land.

Mortgage activity recorded 242 transactions valued at Dh914.39 million, consisting of 140 residential units, 32 buildings, and 70 land plots. In addition, 31 gift transactions were registered, amounting to Dh125.35 million.

In total, real estate dealings in Dubai on Monday alone reached approximately Dh6.21 billion across 1,605 transactions. With today’s activity, Dubai’s year-to-date property sales have surpassed the Dh600 billion milestone, reaching Dh603.48 billion.

The total value of all real estate transactions, including sales, mortgages, and gifts, has climbed to Dh812.89 billion so far this year. 

Related Topics:
Dubai property

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Extended 8-day NYE 2026 celebrations announced in Dubai

Extended 8-day NYE 2026 celebrations announced in Dubai

2m read
Honoree Tom Cruise poses onstage during the 16th Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on November 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California.

Tom Cruise finally gets Lifetime Achievement Oscar

3m read
From Burj Khalifa to Palm Jumeirah, the emirate readies its most ambitious celebrations yet.

New Year’s Eve: Dubai promises a night like no other

1m read
Burj Khalifa displayed a special show to mark the 20th anniversary of RTA.

RTA@20: Watch Burj Khalifa show, gifts for commuters

3m read