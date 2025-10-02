Dubai property sales near Dh500 billion after record Q3

According to market data, 59,228 sales transactions worth Dh170.7 billion were recorded in Q3, representing a 17.2% increase in volume and a 19.9% increase in value compared to the same period last year. Figures from DXBinteract indicate that total transactions from January to September reached 158,200, with a combined value of AED 498.8 billion, representing a 20.5% increase in volume and a 32.3% rise in value compared to the same period in 2024.