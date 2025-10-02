Dubai property sales near Dh500 billion after record Q3

Transaction values jump 32% as Dubai posts its strongest ever Q3 for real estate
Dubai: Dubai’s real estate market set a new quarterly high in the third quarter of 2025, pushing total sales for the first nine months close to half a trillion dirhams.
According to market data, 59,228 sales transactions worth Dh170.7 billion were recorded in Q3, representing a 17.2% increase in volume and a 19.9% increase in value compared to the same period last year. Figures from DXBinteract indicate that total transactions from January to September reached 158,200, with a combined value of AED 498.8 billion, representing a 20.5% increase in volume and a 32.3% rise in value compared to the same period in 2024.
Apartments led the activity, with 49,370 units sold for Dh94.3 billion, up 25.9% year-on-year. Commercial deals increased by 41.9% to 1,565 transactions, valued at Dh4.2 billion. Plot sales reached 1,214, up 25.7%, worth Dh36.1 billion. According to Provident Estate's latest report, studios and 1-bedroom apartments were especially popular, catering to entry-level investors and young professionals, while villas and townhouses appealed to families seeking modern, master-planned communities.
Villas recorded 7,078 sales totalling Dh43.1 billion, a 23.3% drop in volume but supported by higher prices, with the median price per square foot up 11.4% to Dh1,685.
According to data from fäm Properties, quarterly sales have surged from Dh17.9 billion in Q3 2020 to Dh42.5 billion in 2021, Dh69.1 billion in 2022, Dh109.4 billion in 2023 and Dh142.3 billion in 2024, underscoring Dubai’s rapid post-pandemic growth.
High-end transactions remain a key driver. The most expensive deal in Q3 was a Dh250 million villa in Jumeirah Second, while the top apartment sale reached Dh174 million at Aman Residences Tower 1. Properties above Dh5 million made up 10% of total sales, the largest segment was between Dh1 million and Dh2 million, at 38%. Off-plan purchases dominated, accounting for 73% of deals by volume.
