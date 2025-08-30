Dubai property sales hit highest-ever Dh441 billion in eight months

Surge came across residential, commercial properties, total transactions of 137,013 deals
Dubai: Dubai’s property market continued its record-breaking run in 2025, with sales in the first eight months reaching their highest level ever, thanks to the city’s growing global appeal as an investment hub.
According to data from the Dubai Land Department, real estate sales from January to August totaled Dh441.22 billion ($120 billion), a 33.7 percent increase from Dh330 billion during the same period last year. The surge came across both residential and commercial properties, with total transactions rising to 137,013 deals, up 21.5 percent from 112,630 in 2024.
The eight-month figure already represents 84 percent of the entire sales value recorded in 2024, showcasing the market’s accelerating momentum.
Overall real estate activity, including mortgages and grants, reached nearly Dh595 billion across more than 177,000 transactions, compared with Dh479 billion in the same period last year.
Among districts, Business Bay led with Dh24.24 billion in sales, followed by Me’aisem Second (Dh17.73 billion), Al Yalayis 1 (Dh15.97 billion), Jumeirah Village Circle (Dh15.22 billion), and Airport City (Dh13.78 billion).
Mortgage activity also climbed modestly, up 3.2 percent year on year to Dh120 billion, while property grants rose to Dh33.43 billion.
Monthly data show steady strength, with August sales alone reaching Dh50.67 billion, up from Dh46.94 billion in August 2024 and far surpassing earlier years such as Dh33.7 billion in 2023 and Dh24.3 billion in 2022. The growth trajectory is even more striking against August 2020, when sales were just Dh4.72 billion.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox