What to watch in the UAE night sky in 2026: eclipses, meteors, planets

A total solar eclipse will take place on 12 August, visible from Europe and seen as partial from western parts of the Arab world. This coincides with the peak of the Perseids on 12–13 August, when rates may reach around 150 meteors per hour, with a strong chance of bright fireballs. Odeh noted that viewing conditions will be ideal, as the peak coincides with a new moon, providing dark skies free from lunar light.