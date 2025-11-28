GOLD/FOREX
Dazzling celestial events to light up UAE skies this December

Full moon, meteor shower, rare planetary alignments promise spectacular month

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Cold Moon, moon–Jupiter and moon–Saturn shows lead up to a spectacular Aldebaran conjunction.
Cold Moon, moon–Jupiter and moon–Saturn shows lead up to a spectacular Aldebaran conjunction.
Pixabay

Dubai: The UAE is set for a breathtaking month of celestial activity this December, with a series of rare astronomical events expected to illuminate the night skies. 

According to Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Emirates Astronomical Society, the month will feature an extraordinary line-up of phenomena, beginning with the full 'Cold Moon' on December 4.

ON December 13-14, residents will be treated to one of the season’s most anticipated spectacles: a bright meteor shower, visible to the naked eye under clear skies. 

The month will continue to deliver exceptional astronomical moments, including a conjunction of the moon with Jupiter on December 7, followed by a notable alignment with Saturn on December 26.

The celestial displays will culminate on, December 31, when the moon and the star Aldebaran will meet in a striking conjunction, an event Al Jarwan describes as one of the most impressive sights visible without telescopes.

