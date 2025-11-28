Dazzling celestial events to light up UAE skies this December

Full moon, meteor shower, rare planetary alignments promise spectacular month
Dubai: The UAE is set for a breathtaking month of celestial activity this December, with a series of rare astronomical events expected to illuminate the night skies.
According to Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Emirates Astronomical Society, the month will feature an extraordinary line-up of phenomena, beginning with the full 'Cold Moon' on December 4.
ON December 13-14, residents will be treated to one of the season’s most anticipated spectacles: a bright meteor shower, visible to the naked eye under clear skies.
The month will continue to deliver exceptional astronomical moments, including a conjunction of the moon with Jupiter on December 7, followed by a notable alignment with Saturn on December 26.
The celestial displays will culminate on, December 31, when the moon and the star Aldebaran will meet in a striking conjunction, an event Al Jarwan describes as one of the most impressive sights visible without telescopes.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox