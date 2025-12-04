DAG to create first supermoon and racing carnival fusion in celestial event at Meydan
Dubai: The heavens and the hooves align this Friday evening as Dubai prepares for an unprecedented spectacle—where the year's final supermoon will rise dramatically over thundering thoroughbreds at Meydan Racecourse.
For the first time ever in the UAE, audiences will witness world-class horse racing and a supermoon on the same night and in the same iconic venue. At 5.48pm tomorrow, December 5, the Cold Moon of 2025 will ascend directly above Meydan's grandstand, creating what organisers describe as a photogenic horizon view rarely captured in urban settings.
"This marks the closing chapter of 2025's major lunar moments," said Khadijah Hasan Ahmed, Operations Manager at Dubai Astronomy Group.
"The combination of celestial wonder and sporting excellence creates a signature Dubai moment that's never been seen before in the country,” she said.
The Cold Moon—so named by ancient cultures to mark winter's coldest period in the Northern Hemisphere—will be the third and final supermoon of 2025, following the Hunter's Supermoon on October 7 and the Beaver Supermoon on November 15.
A supermoon occurs when the moon reaches full phase at its closest point to Earth in its orbit, appearing up to 14 per cent larger and 30 per cent brighter than a typical full moon. The December timing offers an added advantage in Dubai: clearer atmosphere with lower humidity means sharper, more detailed lunar views.
"Because this is early winter, viewers can expect the moon to display its characteristic warm golden hue at moonrise before gradually turning white as it climbs higher," Khadijah explained.
The unique partnership between Dubai Astronomy Group and Dubai Racing Club transforms the Paddock Garden at the Racecourse into an unprecedented fusion venue. Guests will find telescopes positioned strategically between the racing action, offering front-row seats to both the thundering hooves on the turf and the lunar surface above.
The evening forms part of the 2025-26 Dubai Racing Carnival, which launched on November 7 and runs through March 2026. This season has attracted over 300 horses from 19 countries, cementing Dubai's position as a global horseracing hub with elite competitors from across Europe and beyond.
The Paddock Garden experience promises comfortable lounge-style seating in a family-friendly atmosphere, complemented by food pop-ups and other popular culinary concepts. Guests enjoy unobstructed views of both the racecourse and the open sky—a clear line of sight for the racing spectacle and the rising moon.
"We've positioned everything so guests can pivot between watching the races and observing the moon through our telescopes with expert guidance from astronomy specialists. It is going to be an unforgettable blend of sport, atmosphere and astronomy,” added Khadijah.
For those unable to attend Meydan, the supermoon remains visible across the UAE from any location with a clear eastern horizon—beaches, desert areas, waterfronts or balconies. No special equipment is needed, though binoculars or telescopes enhance surface detail viewing of craters and mountains.
The best viewing window runs from 5.48pm to 6.30pm, when the moon appears largest with its warm golden hue. Throughout the evening, it will remain prominently visible in the night sky.
Tickets to the Paddock Garden are priced at Dh75 and available at the website of Dubai Racing Club. Gates open at 4pm, with the first race starting at 5.30pm.
