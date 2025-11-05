UAE: Biggest and brightest Moon of 2025, Beaver Supermoon captivates residents

Dubai Astronomy Group hosts special viewing of the year's largest and brightest full moon
Dubai: Dozens of UAE residents gathered at a Dubai park on Wednesday evening to witness the spectacular Beaver Supermoon, the biggest and brightest full moon of 2025, alongside astronomy experts who guided them through the celestial event.
The Dubai Astronomy Group hosted the special viewing session at Al Awir Second Park from 7pm, offering residents a rare opportunity to observe the lunar phenomenon through professional telescopes and expert commentary.
The Beaver Supermoon occurs when the full moon in November coincides with its closest approach to Earth in its elliptical orbit, making it appear 14 per cent larger and 30 per cent brighter than a regular full moon in the night sky.
The name "Beaver Moon" stems from seasonal observations in nature. November traditionally marks the time when beavers prepare for winter by fortifying their dams and stocking up their food supply. Early Native American and colonial communities used these natural cues to mark the seasons, naming each full moon accordingly.
The gathering featured an informative talk about the Beaver Supermoon, providing attendees with insights into the astronomical significance of the event. Participants also enjoyed a question-and-answer session where experts addressed queries about the lunar spectacle.
The highlight of the evening was the telescope observation of the supermoon, allowing residents to view the moon's surface in stunning detail.
Organisers also facilitated phone photography sessions, enabling attendees to capture images of the moon through telescopes.
Khadijah Hasan Ahmed, Operations Manager at DAG told Gulf News on Wednesday: "The weather is quite pleasant even with the dusty situation."
The residents who gathered enjoyed watching the Beaver Supermoon, she said.
The moon displayed its characteristic golden and orange hues at moonrise around 5.17pm on the eastern horizon, gradually turning white as it ascended higher in the night sky.
The Beaver Supermoon marks the second in a series of three supermoons occurring in 2025, following the Hunter's Supermoon on October 7. The Cold Supermoon on December 5 will conclude this year's supermoon trilogy, marking the final supermoon of the year.
