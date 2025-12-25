See the Wolf Supermoon and Quadrantids meteor shower light up Dubai in January 2026

Dubai : The night sky over the UAE is preparing to kick off 2026 with a spectacular cosmic display. On Saturday, January 3, 2026, the Al Qudra Desert will become the ultimate theater for a rare meeting between the January Wolf Supermoon and the Quadrantids Meteor Shower.

Interestingly, the shower’s name is a tribute to a piece of history. It is named after the constellation Quadrans Muralis, which was removed from the International Astronomical Union's official list in 1922. Despite being officially "defunct," the shower’s title remains a permanent fixture in the astronomical calendar. Sometimes referred to as the "Bootids," these meteors originate from asteroid 2003 EH1, a rocky object that orbits the Sun every 5.5 years.

The first full moon of the year, traditionally known as the "Wolf Moon," will be at its closest point to Earth in its orbit, earning it the "Supermoon" title. This means it will appear significantly larger and brighter than a standard full moon.

Surabhi Vasundharadevi Social Media Reporter

Surabhi is a social media reporter with almost a decade of experience in the field of journalism. She’s all about trending stories, while being a full-on car and bike enthusiast. If it’s got wheels or horsepower, Surabhi is interested. She also enjoys writing about cool tech and tasty food—basically, anything that makes life more exciting. Whether she’s exploring new recipes, or spotting the next big online trend, Surabhi is all about creating content that’s fun to read, easy to share, and always on point with what’s hot right now. Have a story to share with her? Reach out to Surabhi on svasundharadevi@gulfnews.com