See the Wolf Supermoon and Quadrantids meteor shower light up Dubai in January 2026

Observers can expect the moon to take on a stunning golden hue as it rises

Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
Screengrab

Dubai: The night sky over the UAE is preparing to kick off 2026 with a spectacular cosmic display. On Saturday, January 3, 2026, the Al Qudra Desert will become the ultimate theater for a rare meeting between the January Wolf Supermoon and the Quadrantids Meteor Shower.

While the bright glow of a Supermoon often makes stargazing difficult, this event offers a unique opportunity to witness two of nature's greatest light shows at once.

The return of the Wolf Supermoon

The first full moon of the year, traditionally known as the "Wolf Moon," will be at its closest point to Earth in its orbit, earning it the "Supermoon" title. This means it will appear significantly larger and brighter than a standard full moon.

Observers can expect the moon to take on a stunning golden hue as it rises, providing a perfect backdrop for the evening’s festivities.

The Quadrantids: A flash of history

The Quadrantids are one of the most intense annual meteor showers, known for producing bright fireballs that can pierce through moonlight.

Interestingly, the shower’s name is a tribute to a piece of history. It is named after the constellation Quadrans Muralis, which was removed from the International Astronomical Union's official list in 1922. Despite being officially "defunct," the shower’s title remains a permanent fixture in the astronomical calendar. Sometimes referred to as the "Bootids," these meteors originate from asteroid 2003 EH1, a rocky object that orbits the Sun every 5.5 years.

Event details: Stargazing at Al Qudra

The Dubai Astronomy Group is hosting a dedicated viewing event to help residents navigate this complex sky. Participants will have access to high-powered telescopes to observe the Moon, the gas giant Jupiter, and various deep-sky objects.

  • Date: 03 January 2026 (Saturday)

  • Time: 11:00 PM – 03:00 AM

  • Location: Al Qudra Desert, Dubai

  • Fees: Dh 200 (General) | Dh 175 (Kids under 13)

Event program

  • 11:00 PM: Supermoon Observation and Talk

  • 11:45 PM: Deep Dive into the Quadrantids Meteor Shower

  • 12:30 AM: Sky Mapping Session (Ancient stories of the constellations)

  • 01:00 AM: Interactive Q&A Session

  • 02:00 AM: Peak of the Meteor Shower

Attendees will also receive assistance with phone photography through telescopes, allowing you to capture high-definition craters on the moon or the moons of Jupiter directly on your smartphone.

Registration is mandatory and can be completed through the Althuraya Astronomy Center website.

Surabhi VasundharadeviSocial Media Reporter
Surabhi is a social media reporter with almost a decade of experience in the field of journalism. She’s all about trending stories, while being a full-on car and bike enthusiast. If it’s got wheels or horsepower, Surabhi is interested. She also enjoys writing about cool tech and tasty food—basically, anything that makes life more exciting. Whether she’s exploring new recipes, or spotting the next big online trend, Surabhi is all about creating content that’s fun to read, easy to share, and always on point with what’s hot right now. Have a story to share with her? Reach out to Surabhi on svasundharadevi@gulfnews.com
