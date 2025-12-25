See the Wolf Supermoon and Quadrantids meteor shower light up Dubai in January 2026

Observers can expect the moon to take on a stunning golden hue as it rises
While the bright glow of a Supermoon often makes stargazing difficult, this event offers a unique opportunity to witness two of nature's greatest light shows at once.
The first full moon of the year, traditionally known as the "Wolf Moon," will be at its closest point to Earth in its orbit, earning it the "Supermoon" title. This means it will appear significantly larger and brighter than a standard full moon.
Observers can expect the moon to take on a stunning golden hue as it rises, providing a perfect backdrop for the evening’s festivities.
The Quadrantids are one of the most intense annual meteor showers, known for producing bright fireballs that can pierce through moonlight.
Interestingly, the shower’s name is a tribute to a piece of history. It is named after the constellation Quadrans Muralis, which was removed from the International Astronomical Union's official list in 1922. Despite being officially "defunct," the shower’s title remains a permanent fixture in the astronomical calendar. Sometimes referred to as the "Bootids," these meteors originate from asteroid 2003 EH1, a rocky object that orbits the Sun every 5.5 years.
The Dubai Astronomy Group is hosting a dedicated viewing event to help residents navigate this complex sky. Participants will have access to high-powered telescopes to observe the Moon, the gas giant Jupiter, and various deep-sky objects.
Date: 03 January 2026 (Saturday)
Time: 11:00 PM – 03:00 AM
Location: Al Qudra Desert, Dubai
Fees: Dh 200 (General) | Dh 175 (Kids under 13)
11:00 PM: Supermoon Observation and Talk
11:45 PM: Deep Dive into the Quadrantids Meteor Shower
12:30 AM: Sky Mapping Session (Ancient stories of the constellations)
01:00 AM: Interactive Q&A Session
02:00 AM: Peak of the Meteor Shower
Attendees will also receive assistance with phone photography through telescopes, allowing you to capture high-definition craters on the moon or the moons of Jupiter directly on your smartphone.
Registration is mandatory and can be completed through the Althuraya Astronomy Center website.
