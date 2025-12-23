GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Sharjah Police ready for New Year 2026 celebrations

Comprehensive security and traffic plans are in place to ensure public safety

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
Sharjah Police ready for New Year 2026 celebrations
Supplied

Sharjah Police have confirmed their full readiness to welcome the New Year 2026, with comprehensive security and traffic plans in place to ensure public safety and smooth movement across the emirate.

Brigadier  Omar Al Ghazal, Director General of the General Department of Operations and Security Support at Sharjah Police, chaired a coordination meeting with concerned departments to review security arrangements and operational preparedness for the upcoming celebrations. The plans aim to strengthen community safety, enhance public well-being and maintain traffic flow in all areas.

During the meeting, officials reviewed a range of approved security and traffic measures, including increased police deployment at key locations, event and celebration sites, fireworks launch areas, public facilities and major roads. These measures are designed to ensure traffic flow and raise public safety levels.

The meeting also discussed boosting the readiness of operations rooms around the clock, supported by qualified personnel and advanced technical systems, to ensure rapid response and efficient handling of emergencies and reports.

Brigadier Al Ghazal stressed the importance of close field coordination with strategic partners and implementing all preventive measures to ensure a safe and stable atmosphere during the festivities. He urged the public to follow instructions issued by police officers at event venues, cooperate with security and traffic teams, avoid negative behaviour and demonstrate responsible conduct that reflects the community’s awareness.

He also confirmed the readiness of the police contact centre, with 999 dedicated to emergencies and 901 for non-emergency cases, to handle inquiries and reports efficiently, supporting public safety and quality of life in Sharjah.

Related Topics:
SharjahNew Year

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

UAE New Year 2026: Public holiday, remote work on Jan 2, Dec 31 half-day? Here’s what applies for New Year 2026.

Is New Year a paid holiday? Dec 31 & Jan 2 remote work?

4m read
UAE commuters warned: Traffic snarls hit Dubai–Sharjah road

Morning gridlock: Traffic snarls hit Dubai–Sharjah road

2m read
Winter City at Expo transforms Expo City Dubai into a magical Christmas destination, offering families and visitors a festive escape filled with seasonal charm.

Is Christmas a public holiday in the UAE?

2m read
Sharjah congestion rises as Dubai roads remain open

Sharjah sees congestion as Dubai roads remain clear

3m read