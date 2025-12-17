GOLD/FOREX
Dubai New Year 2026: Unified media strategy for festivities

Dubai's New Year 2026 to feature coordinated media coverage

Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
Participants reviewed and shared media plans covering all phases of the celebrations — before, during, and after the events.
Brigadier Ali Khalfan Al Mansouri, Director of the General Department of Community Happiness at Dubai Police, chaired a key coordination meeting of the Joint Media Team for Dubai’s New Year 2026 celebrations. The session brought together representatives from government, semi-government, and private entities involved in the city’s festive events.

During the meeting, Brigadier Al Mansouri emphasised the importance of a unified media strategy to support one of Dubai’s most anticipated annual celebrations, which draws large crowds across multiple event sites. He highlighted that effective media coverage is crucial in showcasing Dubai’s organisational excellence and enhancing the UAE’s image on the global stage.

Participants reviewed and shared media plans covering all phases of the celebrations — before, during, and after the events — and addressed observations and questions raised by partner entities.

Concluding the meeting, Brigadier Al Mansouri urged all partners to strengthen collaboration, work in a unified spirit, and continue their efforts to ensure the success of the New Year 2026 celebrations.

New Year

