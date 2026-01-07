Dubai to host global summit on evidence-based traditional medicines under India’s AYUSH

In India, AYUSH stands for Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy. The third International AYUSH Conference & Exhibition 2026 will take place from February 15 to 17 at Dubai World Trade Centre, welcoming over 1,200 delegates from more than 35 countries. The gathering brings together practitioners, policymakers, researchers and students of AYUSH under one roof.