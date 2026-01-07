Dubai to host global summit on evidence-based traditional medicines under India’s AYUSH

Free exhibition to showcase use of Ayurveda, homeopathy for mind-body health conditions
Dubai: Dubai is set to host a global summit focusing on evidence-based interventions in traditional medicine systems, with a free exhibition showcasing how Ayurveda, homeopathy and other AYUSH practices from India address mind-body health conditions.
The three-day event aims to raise public awareness on these medical streams in the UAE while bringing together international experts to discuss authentic, reliable healthcare alternatives, the organisers said at a press meet held at the Indian Consulate in Dubai.
In India, AYUSH stands for Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy. The third International AYUSH Conference & Exhibition 2026 will take place from February 15 to 17 at Dubai World Trade Centre, welcoming over 1,200 delegates from more than 35 countries. The gathering brings together practitioners, policymakers, researchers and students of AYUSH under one roof.
Organised by the Science India Forum alongside World Ayurveda Foundation, the event operates under the patronage of India's Ministry of AYUSH and the Indian Consulate in Dubai. Ministerial-level participation from the Government of India is expected at the conference.
The conference theme, "Evidence-based AYUSH interventions in Mind-Body Health", will address pressing contemporary health challenges through traditional medical systems. “The goal is to bring to the limelight, AYUSH as an authentic and reliable health care system," organisers stated.
The scientific programme features 75 invited talks, 250 oral presentations and 200 posters exploring evidence-based interventions. A Short Film Festival on AYUSH systems of medicine will also be conducted at the venue.
Hosting the event in Dubai is particularly significant as Ayurveda, Unani, Homeopathy and Naturopathy have been approved medical systems under Traditional Complementary and Alternative Medicine (TCAM) by the UAE's Ministry of Health since 2002.
"This conference will strengthen the relationship between India and the UAE in the field of TCAM and medical tourism," organisers noted.
The event will explore possibilities for government-to-government understanding, including potential bilateral memoranda of understanding for collaboration in AYUSH research, education and green medicine between the UAE and India.
An international exhibition showcasing AYUSH pharmaceuticals, FMCG products, service providers, educational institutions, research organisations, organic products and equipment will run throughout the three-day event.
The exhibition will be open to the public free of cost on all three days, with evening sessions specifically designed to create public awareness on AYUSH systems.
The conference will incorporate an International Delegate Assembly on February 15, with representatives from the World Health Organisation, TCAM regulators and policymakers from different countries, alongside strategists and industry leaders.
Global Homeopathic Foundation, Emirates Ayurveda Graduates Association and several other AYUSH organisations from the US, Australia, the Far East, Middle East and Africa are partnering with Science India Forum for this conference.
Pre-conference seminars and workshops are planned in Australia, Malaysia, India and GCC countries to create global awareness on the prevention and management of non-communicable chronic diseases. Science India Forum previously organised successful AYUSH conferences in November 2017 and January 2024 at Dubai World Trade Centre.
“The scope of global dissemination of AYUSH systems, keeping Dubai as a hub will be impeccable due to the Emirate's strategic positioning and the easy connectivity around the world,” organisers highlighted.
The event also aims to encourage investment and trade in AYUSH products and services while positioning Dubai as a global hub for traditional and complementary medicine systems.
