GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 26°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
People

Dubai: Indian expat lost friend, $60K to fake job – now his AI transforms hiring in UAE

Avinav Nigam’s new platform fights healthcare inefficiency and recruitment fraud

Last updated:
Ashwani Kumar, Chief Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Avinav Nigam during the launch of AI-powered, end-to-end recruitment platform during the World Health Expo at Dubai Exhibition Centre.
Avinav Nigam during the launch of AI-powered, end-to-end recruitment platform during the World Health Expo at Dubai Exhibition Centre.

It began with a tragedy that no amount of money could fix. For Indian expat Avinav Nigam, the journey into AI-driven recruitment didn't start in a boardroom, but in a hospital ward. It was born from the grief of losing a close friend to healthcare workforce shortages and the outrage of seeing his nanny lose her life savings to a predatory recruitment scam.
Those personal tragedies became the driving force behind a mission: to build a recruitment system that is fair, ethical and removes barriers for healthcare professionals worldwide.

Inefficiency costs lives

Years ago, Nigam’s friend undergoing chemotherapy was asked to leave a UK hospital because there weren’t enough beds or staff. When she needed care again, it was too late. “In 24 hours, she was gone,” he recalled while narrating the incident.
The experience left a lasting impression: inefficiencies in staffing weren’t just inconvenient – they could be deadly.

Cost of fake recruitment

A second incident highlighted the global scale of the problem. His nanny, a nurse from Gujarat eager to work in the UK’s NHS, paid $60,000 to a recruitment agent, with her family selling their home to cover the cost. When she arrived in Britain, the job turned out to be fake.

“These scams are still happening repeatedly,” Nigam, a Dubai resident, said.

A fair, ethical solution

These experiences inspired Nigam’s vision, which has become a fully AI-driven recruitment and career growth platform. It’s a shield against the two forces that devastated his inner circle: clinical inefficiency and recruitment fraud. He described it as the “world’s first fully AI-powered, end-to-end platform for recruitment and career growth.”

The idea was to create a fair and ethical system where everyone has a real chance
Avinav Nigam

AI at work in UAE healthcare

In the UAE, the system is already helping hire nurses for Emirates Health Services (EHS), which operates 134 hospitals and health centres. It conducts structured AI interviews, evaluates clinical reasoning, and identifies top candidates – all remotely. Fraud detection and document verification ensure a secure and transparent process.

“The idea was to create a fair and ethical system where everyone has a real chance – without the need for intermediaries. That’s the genesis of the company,” said Nigam, Founder and CEO of TERN Group.

A mission to save lives

Beyond hiring, the platform doubles as a career coach. AI agents track professional growth over time, helping nurses plan careers, manage burnout, and build leadership skills.

For Nigam, the platform is more than technology – it’s a mission to prevent unnecessary hardship and save lives. By removing bottlenecks in healthcare recruitment, the system ensures qualified professionals reach the right roles quickly and ethically, ultimately helping save lives.

Related Topics:
UAEAIIndian expatsUAE jobsUAE job offerDubaifake job scams in Dubai

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Amal, the UAE's first AI physician assistant showcased at WHX 2026 in Dubai

Video: Meet Amal, UAE's first AI physician assistant

3m read
The project is designed to strengthen the governance of health data by transforming it into strategic indicators that support evidence-based planning and future foresight.

WHX 2026: MoHAP showcases new system Bayan

4m read
The border health inspection management system, HIMA, was unveiled on Tuesday at the World Health Expo (WHX) 2026 in Dubai.

Dubai to prevent disease outbreak through vessels

2m read
A combo photo of visitors trying out the AI-powered recruitment platform live at World Health Expo Dubai.

UAE jobs: Get hired by AI at World Health Expo Dubai

3m read