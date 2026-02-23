Dubai: Indian expat lost friend, $60K to fake job – now his AI transforms hiring in UAE

It began with a tragedy that no amount of money could fix. For Indian expat Avinav Nigam, the journey into AI-driven recruitment didn't start in a boardroom, but in a hospital ward. It was born from the grief of losing a close friend to healthcare workforce shortages and the outrage of seeing his nanny lose her life savings to a predatory recruitment scam.

Those personal tragedies became the driving force behind a mission: to build a recruitment system that is fair, ethical and removes barriers for healthcare professionals worldwide.