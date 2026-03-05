GOLD/FOREX
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Health

UAE assures residents, affirms continuity of healthcare system amid Iranian aggression

Protecting health and safety of all members of society core national priority: Minister

Last updated:
Sajila Saseendran, Chief Reporter
1 MIN READ
Picture is for illustrative purposes
Picture is for illustrative purposes
Agency

Dubai: The UAE on Thursday assured residents that its health care system is operating normally amid the blatant Iranian aggression on the country.

Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of Health and Prevention, stated that the UAE’s healthcare system continues to operate normally and efficiently, supported by a strong and resilient national health infrastructure.

The Minister noted that hospitals, emergency services, and public health teams across the country are continuing to provide services without interruption, supported by well-established preparedness systems and secure medical supply chains.

Al Sayegh added that the Ministry remains in ongoing coordination with federal and local partners to ensure the continuity of healthcare services and the wellbeing of the community.

He emphasised that protecting the health and safety of all members of society remains a core national priority.

Saeed bin Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Drug Establishment, affirmed that the pharmaceutical sector in the UAE is operating with a high degree of stability and preparedness, stressing that the country’s strategic stockpile of medicines and medical supplies is secure and sufficient to meet the needs of the local market.

UAEUS-Israel-Iran war

