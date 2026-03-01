Senior delegation from Abu Dhabi visits Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City

Al Muhairi said: “The safety of individuals is a top priority in all our plans and measures. We take pride in the high level of coordination among the relevant entities and in the advanced readiness of the healthcare sector in Abu Dhabi, which has enabled the immediate handling of cases and the provision of necessary care in line with best international standards. We reaffirm to our injured brothers and sons that they are receiving full attention and care, and that their safety and recovery remain an absolute priority for all relevant entities.

Major General Ahmed expressed appreciation for the noteworthy efforts made by the medical and technical teams. He noted that the visit comes as part of the commitment to direct on-site follow-up and to further strengthen integration across all mechanisms of the system, in line with the directives of the wise leadership to provide the highest levels of care and support and to safeguard lives under all circumstances.

During the visit, the delegation received detailed briefings from medical staff on the cases admitted, approved treatment plans, and coordination mechanisms between healthcare facilities and relevant entities within an integrated response system that ensures rapid intervention and efficient care. The delegation has also highlighted the strong integration of medical and specialised teams, as well as the advanced clinical and technical capabilities that support the management of various cases according to the highest standards of professionalism.

He said: “Through the Unified Medical Operations Command Centre (UMOC), the nature of injuries was assessed immediately, and ambulance teams were directed to the most appropriate facility based on each case. This includes pre-arrival medical procedures, from initial medical intervention to the reception of patients and the provision of comprehensive healthcare services within the facility. Care plans are currently being developed and closely monitored for each patient, with continuous oversight of their health conditions. The health and safety of community members remain a top priority, and Abu Dhabi’s healthcare system remains fully prepared and ready to deliver its services at all times.”

He added: “We reassure the community that the emirate’s healthcare and security systems are operating in full synchronisation and that essential services continue to be delivered with high efficiency. We will closely monitor and coordinate our efforts to ensure the highest levels of protection and care for all members of the community, while providing all necessary support to the injured and their families across the treatment and recovery time.”

Abdulla Rasheed Editor - Abu Dhabi

Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.