UAE President visits patients injured amid regional unrest

Sheikh Mohamed wishes injured individuals speedy recovery during Abu Dhabi hospital visit
Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Higness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, visited patients receiving treatment at Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, where individuals injured during recent regional tensions are undergoing medical care.
During the visit, Sheikh Mohamed checked on the condition of the patients and spoke with them and their families, wishing them a swift recovery. He also commended the medical teams for their dedication and the care they provide to patients.
His visit reflected the UAE leadership’s continued commitment to supporting people affected by crises and ensuring they receive the best possible medical treatment.
The visit highlights the UAE’s strong emphasis on humanitarian values and the leadership’s close engagement with the community, particularly during challenging times.
