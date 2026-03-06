Authorities confirmed full readiness to counter threats and safeguard national security
Several residents in Dubai received security alerts on their mobile phones around noon on Friday.
The alert warned of potential missile threats, and urged residents to shelter in secure areas, away from windows.
Abu Dhabi: Etihad Airways said Friday morning it has resumed a limited flight schedule from Abu Dhabi, with services now operating to 70 destinations worldwide, according to its latest operational update.
The Abu Dhabi-based carrier said the flights will run between March 6 and March 19, as operations gradually stabilise following recent regional airspace disruptions.
UAE Attorney-General warns against photographing or publishing images of incident sites, including damage from projectiles or shrapnel, via digital platforms. He stresses that sharing these visuals or disseminating false information can cause unnecessary public alarm, presenting an incorrect picture of the situation in the country. "The creation or distribution of fabricated videos or deceptive AI content constitutes a criminal act subject to legal prosecution, " he futher clarifies.
Sri Lanka on Friday denounced the toll of the Mideast fighting, as the nation opened its arms to over 200 Iranian sailors who sought help after a deadly torpedo strike on another of Iran's ships.
The crew were brought ashore Thursday and were being accommodated at a military camp near the capital Colombo and their ship, IRIS Bushehr, was under Sri Lankan control.
The vessel reported engine trouble and sought port entry after another Iranian vessel, IRIS Dena, was hit by a US torpedo off Sri Lanka's southern coast on Wednesday.
Indonesia began evacuating dozens of its citizens from Iran on Friday, a foreign ministry official said, as war rages in the Middle East.
Attacks by the United States and Israel on the Islamic Republic and Iran's retaliatory strikes in the region have stranded tens of thousands of foreigners, with flights cancelled and airspace shuttered.
They include 329 Indonesians in Iran, most of them students in the city of Qom.
A first batch of 32 Indonesians was expected to arrive in Jakarta on Monday or Tuesday, she said.
Hamidah would not confirm reports that the evacuation would take place overland.
Sri Lanka began transferring more than 200 sailors from an Iranian vessel to shore Friday after the ship sought assistance while anchored outside the country's waters, as tensions mounted in the Indian Ocean following the sinking of an Iranian warship by a U.S. submarine.
Sri Lanka navy spokesman Cmdr. Buddhika Sampath said the sailors of the IRIS Bushehr were being brought first to the port of Colombo and the ship will later be moved to an eastern port on the island.
"The disembarkation is in progress," he said, adding the sailors would be taken to the naval base at Welisara, about 20 kilometers (12 miles) north of Colombo, after medical exams and immigration procedures.
The move by the Sri Lankan government to take over the vessel came after the U.S. sank the Iranian warship Dena off Sri Lanka's coast Wednesday.
IndiGo has announced that it is extending full waivers on flight cancellations for travel to and from the Middle East and Istanbul until 31 March 2026, amid ongoing regional volatility.
Passengers are advised to stay updated on their flight status.
For additional support or clarification, IndiGo’s Customer Contact Centre can be reached at +91 124 6173838.
The airline said its teams remain actively engaged to support travellers while prioritising the safety and wellbeing of customers and crew.
The UAE’s Ministry of Economy and Tourism has reassured visitors that the country’s tourism sector continues to operate normally while maintaining strict safety and quality standards.
In a statement issued amid ongoing regional developments, the ministry said hotels, resorts, cultural and tourist attractions, and shopping malls across the UAE remain open and continue to welcome guests.
Authorities said tourism establishments are operating within approved regulatory frameworks while closely monitoring developments. Operational conditions and occupancy levels are being reviewed daily to ensure services continue smoothly and any challenges are addressed promptly.
Visitors are also advised to contact accommodation providers or tourism service operators directly to obtain the latest updates on bookings or travel programmes.
The ministry emphasised that the safety and comfort of visitors remain a top priority, adding that it is working closely with tourism partners across the sector to ensure stability and continuity of the UAE’s tourism experience.
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defence has announced the interception and destruction of a drone in the northeast of Riyadh, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).
In a statement carried by SPA, the official spokesman for the Ministry of Defence confirmed that the drone was successfully intercepted and neutralised.
No further details were immediately provided about the origin of the drone or whether any damage or casualties were reported.
German aviation giant Lufthansa warned Friday it faces heightened "uncertainty" due to the unfolding conflict in the Middle East, which has closed airspace across the region and roiled energy markets.
The war in the Middle East has caused the biggest disruption to global air traffic since the Covid pandemic.
"Developments in the Middle East and the associated geopolitical consequences for the global economy increase the medium- and long-term forecast uncertainty," the group said as it outlined its 2026 outlook.
"Disruptions to supply chains in the Strait of Hormuz are leading to increased volatility in the oil markets."
But the group - which operates Eurowings, Austrian, Swiss and Brussels Airlines and has acquired a stake in Italy's ITA - also said it had also seen a "sharp rise in demand for long-haul flights" since the conflict started, particularly on routes to and from Asia and Africa.
The aviation giant reported its 2025 annual results on Friday, with net income dropping about three percent to 1.34 billion euros ($1.55 billion) during a year when the group pushed through a turnaround programme.
Visits to several supermarkets across the UAE show shoppers continuing their usual grocery purchases while retailers report strong stock levels. Residents told Gulf News they are largely sticking to routine weekly shopping, with only minor increases in some staples. Retailers and authorities also reassured consumers that supplies remain stable, with stores well stocked and imports continuing normally across the country.
Qatar Airways has announced the continuation of the temporary suspension of its flights as the closure of Qatari airspace remains in place, according to a report by Qatar News Agency (QNA).
The airline said operations will stay suspended until authorities confirm that the country’s airspace has safely reopened.
Qatar Airways added that it is closely monitoring developments and will resume services once approval is granted by the relevant authorities.
Passengers are advised to check the airline’s official channels for the latest updates on flight schedules and travel advisories.
Iranian state television reported Friday that a leadership council in the country met and discussed how to hold a meeting of the country’s Assembly of Experts, which will select the nation’s new supreme leader.
The leadership council includes President Masoud Pezeshkian, judiciary chief Gholam Hossein Mohseni Ejehi and cleric Ayatollah Ali Reza Arafi.
The statement provided no timeline on the selection of the supreme leader, nor information on whether the Assembly of Experts would meet in person or remotely for the vote.
Gold prices in Dubai rose slightly on Friday morning after several days of sharp swings, although the metal remains below the record levels seen earlier this month. At 9.15am, 24-karat gold was priced at Dh618 per gram, up from Dh611.50 the previous day, while 22-karat gold climbed to Dh572.25 from Dh566.25. The modest rebound comes amid volatile global trading, with bullion pressured by a stronger US dollar and rising bond yields even as geopolitical tensions continue to support safe-haven demand.
The Official Spokesman for the Saudi Ministry of Defense confirmed the interception and destruction of three drones east of the Riyadh region, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported. The operation was carried out as part of the kingdom’s ongoing measures to protect its airspace and ensure the safety of citizens and residents.
Domestic airlines including IndiGo, Air India and SpiceJet on Friday began gradually restoring limited flight operations to and from the Middle East, while thousands of services remain cancelled amid continuing airspace restrictions tied to the US-Israel and Iran war.
IndiGo said it will operate 17 departures (34 sectors) on Friday to eight Middle East destinations and is working with government authorities to resume services safely.
Air India and Air India Express announced resuming flights to and from Jeddah and Muscat after authorities confirmed that Saudi's and Oman's airspaces were open, according to multiple reports.
SpiceJet said it will operate special flights from the UAE to India on March 6 and 7, with additional services on March 8 to ease passenger movement amid the conflict.
IndiGo said passengers booked on its flights will be contacted directly, only after which they should go to airports.
Air India also announced ad‑hoc repatriation flights from hubs including Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah on March 6 subject to regulatory approvals.
It said scheduled services to other West Asia destinations remain suspended until March 10, and passengers with tickets issued until March 4 for travel between February 28 and March 8 can rebook within one month without extra charges or fare differences.
The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi has confirmed that all hotels, attractions and tourism experiences across the emirate are operating normally and continue to welcome visitors.
In statements to the media, the department said tourism services across Abu Dhabi remain fully operational. It added that it is working closely with relevant government entities to support visitors currently in the UAE, as well as tourism partners, employees and residents.
President Donald Trump said Thursday it would be a "waste of time" currently to consider sending US ground troops into Iran, NBC News reported, dismissing the Iranian foreign minister's warning that such a move would spell disaster for invaders.
"It's a waste of time. They've lost everything. They've lost their navy. They've lost everything they can lose," he told NBC by telephone, adding that Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi's earlier remark that Iran was ready for a US or Israeli ground invasion was a "wasted comment."
The Oman Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that a group of Omani citizens has safely returned to the homeland following coordinated transfer arrangements from Iran. The operation was conducted in collaboration with the Omani embassies in Tehran and Istanbul, as well as relevant authorities in the Republic of Azerbaijan, using organised land and air routes to ensure their safety and smooth movement, the Oman News Agency reported.
The Ministry added that additional groups of citizens arriving from Gulf Cooperation Council countries and other Arab states have also reached Oman safely via land crossings. These efforts reflect the Ministry’s ongoing, round-the-clock coordination with local authorities and Omani embassies abroad to facilitate the successive return of citizens while prioritising their security and well-being.
The US Treasury Department has temporarily eased sanctions to allow India to buy Russian oil that is currently stranded at sea.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the 30-day waiver aims to keep oil flowing in the global market and “alleviate pressure caused by Iran’s attempt to take global energy hostage.”
Bessent added that the move is a deliberate short-term measure and “will not provide significant financial benefit to the Russian government,” as it applies only to oil already stranded at sea.
Emirates NBD has waived ATM withdrawal fees across the UAE and GCC and removed charges on debit card replacements and deliveries, allowing customers to access cash and banking services more easily during ongoing regional developments. The bank informed customers through an email that the temporary measure, which runs until March 31, 2026, is designed to provide greater convenience and flexibility when withdrawing cash from any ATM network or requesting a new debit card. The move ensures customers can continue managing their money and accessing essential banking services without additional costs.
A second Japanese national has been detained in Iran, Japan’s Foreign Ministry said Friday, and Tokyo has requested the early release of both people.
The ministry confirmed the second person had been detained before the Feb. 28 military strikes on Iran by the United States and Israel.
The ministry said the detainee is safe and in good health but gave no other details such as the timing of the detention, or whether it is related to the detention of a Japanese journalist that was disclosed last month.
The General Secretariat of the Arab Interior Ministers Council has strongly condemned the recent Iranian attacks targeting the sovereignty of several Arab nations, calling them a blatant violation of international law and the Charters of the United Nations.
In a statement issued from its headquarters in Tunis, the Secretariat expressed deep concern over reports of Iranian aggression against the Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, and the Jordan.
The Council firmly rejected these unjustifiable actions, highlighting that they undermine regional security and stability and jeopardise ongoing efforts towards de-escalation and peace. It reaffirmed full support and solidarity with the affected Arab states in all measures taken to protect their security and sovereignty.
The statement also praised the courageous and professional response of defence and security forces in the targeted countries, commending their vigilance in safeguarding critical facilities, ensuring the safety of citizens and residents, and demonstrating a high level of efficiency and professionalism in confronting the attacks.
AFP Infographic with a Sentinel-2 satellite image (January 11, 2026) of Tehran in Iran, with close-ups of several strategic sites bombed between February 28 and March 3, using Vantor satellite images
Lebanese state media said Friday that Israel had launched air strikes on several towns in southern Lebanon.
"Enemy warplanes launched nighttime strikes on the towns of Srifa, Aita al-Shaab, Touline, Sawana and Majdal Selm," the official National News Agency (NNA) reported.
Another strike targeted the eastern Lebanese town of Dours at dawn, the NNA said.
The Embassy of the State of Kuwait in Lebanon issued an urgent advisory on Thursday, urging all Kuwaiti citizens in the country to exercise extreme caution and depart Lebanese territory as soon as possible due to the evolving regional situation.
The Embassy stressed the importance of following safety guidelines and directives from local authorities. Citizens are encouraged to maintain communication with the Embassy and report emergencies via the designated hotlines: Embassy emergency line (+96171171441) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs lines (+965 159) and (+965 22225504).
Lebanese militant group Hezbollah claimed responsibility on Friday for a wave of strikes targeting Israeli forces, in retaliation for Israeli strikes on Lebanon the day before.
The Iran-backed group said in three separate statements on Telegram that its fighters had launched rockets and artillery shells at border positions early Friday, hours after firing rockets at Israeli barracks in the occupied Golan Heights and at a navy base in the Haifa port.
There were no reports of casualties.
Kuwait Airways announced it will operate flight KU104D from London to Dammam Airport in Saudi Arabia on Friday, departing at 10:45am London time and arriving at 8:00 pm, the national carrier said on its official X account.
Nationals wishing to return to Kuwait are advised to book through the airline’s customer service call center, as seats are limited, KUNA reported.
Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards announced a wave of missile launches on the Israeli commercial hub of Tel Aviv on Friday, according to Iran's state news agency IRNA.
"Missiles headed toward Tel Aviv," IRNA said, reporting a Guards statement on "a combined missile and drone attack... targeting locations in the heart of Tel Aviv".
The official spokesman for the Ministry of Defense, Brigadier General Saud Al-Otaibi, confirmed that Kuwaiti air defenses are actively responding to hostile missile attacks and drones that have breached the country’s airspace, state news agency KUNA reported.
The Qatari defence ministry said air defences thwarted a drone attack targeting the US air base at Al-Udeid, Washington's largest military facility in the Middle East.
"Qatar Emiri Air Defense Forces successfully intercepted a drone attack targeting Al-Udeid Air Base," the ministry said.
Israel said it launched a wave of strikes on Tehran early Friday, targeting "regime infrastructure" in the Iranian capital.
Israeli forces launched a large-scale "wave of strikes against Iranian terror regime infrastructure in Tehran", a military statement said.
Iranian state TV reported explosions in several parts of the city.
As part of the on-going US military campaign in the Middle East, the Central Command chief has reported that 30 Iran Republican Guard Corps ships had been sunk, including a drone carrier ship.
"We're now up over 30 ships, and in just the last few hours, we hit an Iranian drone carrier ship, roughly the size of a World War II aircraft carrier," said US Admiral Brad Cooper, commander of the US Central Command in charge of the military campaign in the Middle East.
"As we speak, it's on fire," Admiral Cooper added.
The Qatar Ministry of Interior (MOI) confirmed that working hours in its departments and service centres will continue as previously announced during the holy month of Ramadan, QNA reported.
The ministry highlighted that many transactions can be completed via the Metrash app and its electronic platforms, allowing the public to save time and effort.
Passports, Nationality & Travel Documents, Criminal Evidence & Information: 8:00 am – 1:00 pm
Driver Licensing Department (Driving Schools): 6:00 am – 11:00 am
Technical Inspection Departments, Madinat Khalifa main building, Al Maamoura external services: 8:00 am – 4:30 pm
Car Plate Manufacturing Workshop (Ain Khaled): 8:00 am – 4:30 pm; Saturdays 8:00 am – 12:00 pm
Workshops in Al Aqda, Al Wakrah, Al Mazroua, and other external services: 8:00 am – 1:00 pm
Security and traffic investigation departments will operate 24/7 to ensure uninterrupted public services.
Bahrain said Friday that Iran had struck a hotel and two residential buildings in the capital Manama, correcting a previous announcement that two hotels and one residential building were hit.
The attack came a day after an Iranian missile strike sparked a blaze at Bahrain's main state-owned oil refinery, as Tehran pressed attacks across the Gulf.
"Iranian aggression targeted a hotel & 2 residential buildings in Manama," Bahrain's interior ministry posted on X, reporting "no loss of life".
It said the attack sparked a fire in one of the residential buildings, which had been extinguished.
The Kuwait Ministry of Defense reported that since the start of operations targeting Kuwaiti airspace, 212 ballistic missiles and 394 drones have been detected and intercepted by the armed forces.
Colonel Saud Al Atwan, spokesperson for the ministry, said the attacks involved missiles and armed drones aimed at civilian facilities, infrastructure, vital installations, and residential areas.
The Saudi Ministry of Defence confirmed that a drone was intercepted and destroyed in the country’s eastern region, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
Ballistic missiles neutralised
The ministry spokesperson added that three ballistic missiles launched toward Prince Sultan Air Base were intercepted and destroyed, ensuring no damage to the facility.
Etihad Airways will resume a limited commercial flight schedule from March 6, 2026, operating between Abu Dhabi and a number of key international destinations.
The airline said passengers with previous bookings will be accommodated on the new flights as soon as possible, while tickets are also available for sale on its website.
Iran's Islamic Revolutionaries threatened to sink the USS Abraham Lincoln strike group with its letal drones and missiles.
Now, IRGC's entire naval fleet is no more (20 Iran ships sunk), and the regime's air force has been obliterated.
Iran In less than a week:
• Iran launched 2,500+ weapons
• Most were intercepted
• Launch capability fell over 80%
• Military infrastructure is being dismantled.
The numbers show overwhelming military superiority in action.
The UAE Ministry of Defence reported intercepting six ballistic missiles and 125 drones, with minor debris causing injuries in Abu Dhabi. Since the start of Iranian aggression, 196 missiles and 1,072 drones have been detected, of which 181 missiles and 1,001 drones were intercepted. Eight cruise missiles were also destroyed.
Casualties include three deaths (Pakistani, Nepali, Bangladeshi nationals) and 94 minor injuries among multiple nationalities. Authorities confirmed full readiness to counter threats and safeguard national security.
On Thursday, residents across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Fujairah received alerts urging them to:
Stay safe and avoid windows
Follow official guidance
Rely only on verified sources
Emirates, Etihad, flydubai, and Air Arabia have resumed limited operations; passengers advised not to travel without confirmed bookings
Dubai Airports reports most flights remain suspended; access restricted to confirmed passengers
Education updates
Early spring breaks for schools and universities; some exams cancelled
Sharjah schools postponed start of academic year; distance learning continues for Indian and other schools in Dubai
CBSE exams cancelled or postponed in affected countries
Public services and infrastructure
Healthcare: Operations running normally; hospitals and emergency services fully functional
Utilities: Etihad Water and Electricity confirms uninterrupted services across Abu Dhabi and Northern Emirates
Finance: Banking sector remains stable, fully operational with strong liquidity and capital
Public safety: Residents urged to avoid sharing sensitive photos or videos that could compromise security
Leisure and entertainment closures
•Dubai Parks and Resorts, Ain Dubai, and Global Village remain closed until 6 March as a precaution
Despite regional tensions, the UAE continues to operate efficiently, with air defences active, public services running normally, limited flights resuming, and residents advised to follow official guidance
