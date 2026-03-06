Authorities step up price monitoring after shoppers flag produce price spikes
Dubai: Authorities in Dubai have intensified monitoring of supermarket prices after residents reported sudden increases in the cost of fruits and vegetables across several retail outlets.
Officials say inspection teams are actively reviewing complaints while maintaining daily checks across supermarkets to ensure that any price increases are justified and comply with consumer protection rules.
Ahmed Ahli, Director of Consumer Protection, said the department has expanded its monitoring efforts both on the ground and through digital platforms to track price movements across retail stores.
“We've been monitoring the prices and the availability of products across all retail stores in the city,” Ahli said.
The monitoring system includes daily field inspections as well as online tracking of supermarket prices to identify unusual increases.
“There is field monitoring where daily visits are conducted to outlets to make sure products are available on shelves and prices are stable,” he said.
“We also monitor prices through online platforms and social media, and we contact retailers to provide price lists of the main items so we can compare them regularly.”
Authorities review these price lists every few days to identify any sudden changes.
“Every three days we check the price of each product and compare it with previous prices to ensure there is no unjustified increase.”
Consumer complaints play a central role in identifying potential violations.
Authorities said inspection teams immediately visit stores when residents report unusual price increases.
“We have received comments that there are sharp increases in certain products. When that happens we immediately visit those stores to check whether the complaint is correct,” Ahli said.
Corrective action is taken if a price increase cannot be justified.
“If there is any unjustified price increase we consider that an unfair market practice and we immediately take action to make sure the price is reversed to the original level.”
The ministry has already issued one violation during its recent inspection campaign.
“Since we started this campaign following consumer complaints we have issued one violation, and we continue monitoring across the market to ensure full compliance.”
Fruits and vegetables are not included in the nine essential food categories that require prior government approval before prices can be increased. Authorities say this does not mean the category is left unchecked.
Inspection teams continue to track the prices of commonly consumed produce items across supermarkets.
“We are checking everything, including fruits and vegetables such as tomatoes, potatoes, onions, bananas and leafy vegetables,” Ahli said.
Retailers regularly submit updated price lists that authorities review weekly.
“The list we send to retailers is comprehensive and we receive price updates every week which we review regularly.”
Authorities acknowledge that changes in shipping routes and logistics costs can influence prices in certain cases.
“With the current circumstances some importers have adjusted their shipping routes. In some cases there may be a slight change in shipping costs,” Ahli said.
He stressed that these factors alone do not justify sudden price spikes.
“That does not mean there should be a spike in prices. Any unjustified increase is considered an unfair trade practice and we take corrective action immediately.”
Officials also dismissed the idea that inflation could trigger overnight price surges.
“Inflation is a long term issue. It happens gradually over time and should not appear overnight,” Ahli said.
Price increases must be supported by verifiable cost changes such as higher logistics expenses or import fees.
“Any change that cannot be justified based on an increase in costs or importing fees is subject to corrective action.”
Authorities say food supply chains remain intact despite regional tensions affecting parts of the global shipping network.
The UAE relies heavily on imported food, though local agriculture is playing a growing role in certain categories.
“When it comes to tomatoes, a large portion is supplied locally,” Ahli said.
Importers also have access to alternative sourcing markets and shipping routes if disruptions occur.
“We work closely with the private sector and with importers to ensure supply chains remain intact and that the country’s requirements are always met.”
Officials said maintaining food availability remains a top priority.
“Our food security remains our highest priority and we want to reassure people that products are available and prices are stable.”
Authorities are urging residents to shop responsibly and report suspicious price increases when they see them.
“Shop responsibly and buy according to your needs. Do not overstock items,” Ahli said.
Consumers are encouraged to document suspected violations and submit complaints through official channels.
“If you notice any price increase that seems unjustified, take a photo, keep the receipt if you purchased the item and submit a complaint. Our teams work 24 hours a day to address these cases.”
Officials say continued monitoring and consumer reporting will help maintain price stability and fair practices across the Dubai's retail sector.
Authorities also reminded consumers that suspected price violations can be reported through official channels.
Complaints can be submitted through the ministry’s digital platform, by calling or messaging 8001222, or by emailing info@moet.gov.ae.