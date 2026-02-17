During Ramadan, inspection efforts concentrate on high-traffic outlets, including large supermarkets and cooperative chains, where demand for staple goods surges sharply. Violations can trigger swift penalties depending on their severity. According to the UAE Ministry of Economy and Tourism, enforcement follows a graduated approach that may begin with a written warning and a deadline to rectify the breach, but financial penalties can escalate quickly. Fines start from Dh500 and can reach up to Dh100,000, while additional administrative measures may include temporary closure of an establishment. In serious cases or repeated offences, stricter sanctions proportionate to the scale and impact of the violation may be imposed to protect market stability and consumer interests.