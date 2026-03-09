Parkin alert: UAE residents warned to protect digital identity against new scams

Residents are urged to ignore suspicious requests for passwords or personal details
Dubai: Public parking solutions provider Parkin has urged residents to remain vigilant against online scams and protect their digital identity.
In an advisory, the company said official entities will never ask users to log in to their accounts or share confidential information through unsolicited messages or calls.
Residents who receive suspicious requests for personal details, passwords or verification codes are advised not to respond or share any information.
Parkin also urged the public to verify the source of communications and report suspicious activity through official channels.