UAE warns of scam emails requesting emergency registration details

Authorities urge residents not to share personal data with scammers
Abu Dhabi: The UAE Ministry of Interior has warned the public about fraudulent emails circulating that ask recipients to complete an “emergency registration form” and submit personal information.
According to the ministry, the messages falsely claim that individuals may receive support, compensation or insurance coverage if they provide their personal details.
Authorities urged members of the public not to respond to such messages or share any personal data with unknown or unverified sources.
The ministry stressed the importance of remaining vigilant against online fraud and advised residents to rely only on official government channels for accurate information and services.