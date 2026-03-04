GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

UAE warns of scam emails requesting emergency registration details

Authorities urge residents not to share personal data with scammers

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
UAE warns of scam emails requesting emergency registration details
Unsplash

Abu Dhabi: The UAE Ministry of Interior has warned the public about fraudulent emails circulating that ask recipients to complete an “emergency registration form” and submit personal information.

According to the ministry, the messages falsely claim that individuals may receive support, compensation or insurance coverage if they provide their personal details.

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it us on the Huawei AppGallery.

Authorities urged members of the public not to respond to such messages or share any personal data with unknown or unverified sources.

The ministry stressed the importance of remaining vigilant against online fraud and advised residents to rely only on official government channels for accurate information and services.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Screengrab of the emergency alert received by UAE residents.

UAE issues emergency alert to residents

1m read
Abu Dhabi police win 19 awards

Abu Dhabi police win 19 awards

2m read
Sharjah Police earn top recognition at MoI awards

Sharjah Police earn top recognition at MoI awards

2m read
Sharjah Police earn three excellence awards

Sharjah Police earn three excellence awards

2m read