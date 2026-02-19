Abu Dhabi police win 19 awards at minister of interior excellence ceremony

It was named Best Entity in the Security Field and Best Entity in Zero Bureaucracy
The General Headquarters of Abu Dhabi Police won 19 awards at the 7th edition of the Minister of Interior Excellence Award 2026, held at Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi.
The ceremony took place in the presence of Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior.
Abu Dhabi Police was crowned with the Leading Entity Award after meeting five key criteria under the category. These included Quality of Life Improvement, Proactive Services, Smart Enablement, Data and Knowledge, and Partnership and Integration. The recognition reflects the force’s focus on improving services and adopting modern systems across its operations.
In the institutional categories, Abu Dhabi Police received several top honours. It was named Best Entity in the Security Field and Best Entity in Zero Bureaucracy. Three police stations – Al Khalidiya, Al Shaabiya and Al Madina – won the Best Comprehensive Police Station – Silver Classification award.
Additional awards included Best Entity in Preparedness and Readiness, Best Entity in Sports Excellence, Best Entity in K9 Security Inspection, Best Policing Practice, and the Innovative Idea Award for the “Dangerous Driver System.”
At the individual level, officers and personnel were also recognised. Awards were presented in the Specialised Officers Category, Field Officers Category, People of Determination Category, and for Innovative Idea. The achievements highlight the competence and dedication of police staff across different sectors.
Major General Ahmed Saif bin Zaitoon Al Muhairi, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police, said the accomplishment reflects the strong support provided by the UAE’s leadership to the security sector.
He noted that winning 19 awards demonstrates Abu Dhabi Police’s commitment to applying international best practices, enhancing the quality of policing services and adopting smart solutions in line with its strategy.
“This achievement is the result of teamwork and a shared spirit across all sectors and departments,” he said, adding that investing in national talent and developing institutional capabilities remain key pillars of the force’s journey toward excellence.
He also expressed appreciation to all personnel for their efforts and dedication, stressing the importance of continuing to promote a culture of innovation and positive competition to further strengthen public confidence and enhance quality of life in Abu Dhabi.
The Minister of Interior Excellence Award recognises outstanding performance across police and security entities in the UAE, encouraging continuous improvement and service development.