Nationwide competition invites participants to capture meaningful family moments
Abu Dhabi: Majalis Abu Dhabi at the Citizens and Community Affairs Office of the Presidential Court, in cooperation with Creative Lab, has opened submissions for the “Family in Frame Award”, a nationwide photography competition aimed at highlighting the importance of family ties and shared values in society.
The initiative is part of the UAE’s Year of Family and seeks to encourage community members to capture real moments that reflect connection, belonging, and everyday family life. Participants are invited to share visual stories showing how families support and inspire one another across generations.
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Submissions will remain open until May 29, 2026, with winners scheduled to be announced on June 15. Selected photographs will be displayed during Eid Al Etihad celebrations later this year as part of an exhibition showcasing creative work and community participation.
The award will recognise three winning entries: Dh25,000 for first place, Dh15,000 for second place, and Dh10,000 for third place. A panel of media and creative industry experts will assess submissions based on creativity, relevance to the theme, and overall quality.
Organisers said the initiative reflects a shared commitment to promoting artistic expression while raising awareness of family values. They added that the award provides a platform for emerging talent and encourages broader participation in creative media projects across the country.
Aysha Al Jneibi, Director of Talent Management at the Creative Media Authority, said the award aims to inspire individuals of all ages to share meaningful stories that reflect the values that unite communities. She added that Creative Lab continues to support content creators by providing opportunities to develop skills and showcase new voices.
Salwa Al Hadhrami, Head of Creative Content and Creative Community Projects at the Creative Media Authority, encouraged photographers and aspiring creatives to take part and present their unique perspectives through visual storytelling.
Participants may submit one photograph that reflects the theme of family. Images should focus on shared experiences and convey a clear story. Organisers noted that faces do not need to be clearly visible.
Photographs must be submitted in JPEG or JPG format, with a minimum file size of 5MB and a resolution of 300 DPI. Entries should not include logos, signatures, or timestamps. Limited editing is allowed, but excessive manipulation or AI-generated imagery will not be accepted.
Through the award, organisers aim to celebrate the role of family in building a connected and supportive society while encouraging creativity and community engagement across the UAE.