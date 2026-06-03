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ADX, FINTECH.TV launch Mena’s first global financial news studio linking Abu Dhabi and Wall Street

The ADX-FINTECH.TV studio will go live on 8 June

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The collaboration makes FINTECH.TV the first global financial media company to maintain a daily broadcast presence at ADX.
The collaboration makes FINTECH.TV the first global financial media company to maintain a daily broadcast presence at ADX.
FINTECH.TV

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and US-based financial media platform FINTECH.TV have launched the Mena region's first international live financial news studio, establishing a daily broadcast link between Abu Dhabi and Wall Street.

Under the agreement, FINTECH.TV, which is headquartered at the New York Stock Exchange, will maintain a permanent on-site presence at ADX and become the first global financial media company to broadcast regularly from within the exchange's trading floor.

The collaboration makes FINTECH.TV the first global financial media company to maintain a daily broadcast presence at ADX, creating a direct, real-time media connection between Abu Dhabi and Wall Street through FINTECH.TV’s studios at both ADX and the New York Stock Exchange. The ADX-FINTECH.TV studio will go live on 8 June 2026.

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Broadcasts from the new studio are scheduled to begin on June 8, 2026, linking ADX directly with FINTECH.TV's studios in New York and providing live coverage of market activity, listed companies and business developments in Abu Dhabi.

Abdulla Salem Al Nuaimi, Group CEO at ADX, said the partnership would strengthen Abu Dhabi's position within the global investment landscape at a time when international investors are increasingly seeking resilient economies with strong growth prospects and exposure to sectors such as artificial intelligence, energy, healthcare, financial technology and advanced industries.

The collaboration will expand international investor access to Abu Dhabi's capital markets through daily market analysis, executive interviews and real-time coverage delivered across FINTECH.TV's global platforms.

Vince Molinari, Founder and CEO of FINTECH.TV, said: “ADX is one of the fastest growing exchanges in the world and the companies listed here, across energy, AI, healthcare, and fintech, have a reach and relevance that goes well beyond this region. We have been coming to the UAE for years and watching this market grow into something truly remarkable. Having our studios at both the NYSE and ADX is exactly where a global financial media network should be.”

The initiative builds on growing ties between ADX and the New York Stock Exchange following a 2023 agreement to explore dual listings, exchange-traded funds and cross-border investment products. ADX later became the first exchange in the Mena region to list US securities through a reciprocal listing framework.

“The ADX studio is a cornerstone of what we are building with our 24/7 streaming channel,” said Troy McGuire, Co-Founder and Head of Global Content and Operations at FINTECH.TV. “Every day we will be able to cover the ADX opening bell, sit down with the executives and investors driving this market, and shine a light on listings that have a truly global footprint. This is not periodic coverage. It is a daily, dedicated commitment to telling the ADX story to our audience around the world, and we believe that audience is going to grow significantly as investors start to understand what is happening here.”

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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