The ADX-FINTECH.TV studio will go live on 8 June
Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and US-based financial media platform FINTECH.TV have launched the Mena region's first international live financial news studio, establishing a daily broadcast link between Abu Dhabi and Wall Street.
Under the agreement, FINTECH.TV, which is headquartered at the New York Stock Exchange, will maintain a permanent on-site presence at ADX and become the first global financial media company to broadcast regularly from within the exchange's trading floor.
The collaboration makes FINTECH.TV the first global financial media company to maintain a daily broadcast presence at ADX, creating a direct, real-time media connection between Abu Dhabi and Wall Street through FINTECH.TV’s studios at both ADX and the New York Stock Exchange. The ADX-FINTECH.TV studio will go live on 8 June 2026.
Broadcasts from the new studio are scheduled to begin on June 8, 2026, linking ADX directly with FINTECH.TV's studios in New York and providing live coverage of market activity, listed companies and business developments in Abu Dhabi.
Abdulla Salem Al Nuaimi, Group CEO at ADX, said the partnership would strengthen Abu Dhabi's position within the global investment landscape at a time when international investors are increasingly seeking resilient economies with strong growth prospects and exposure to sectors such as artificial intelligence, energy, healthcare, financial technology and advanced industries.
The collaboration will expand international investor access to Abu Dhabi's capital markets through daily market analysis, executive interviews and real-time coverage delivered across FINTECH.TV's global platforms.
Vince Molinari, Founder and CEO of FINTECH.TV, said: “ADX is one of the fastest growing exchanges in the world and the companies listed here, across energy, AI, healthcare, and fintech, have a reach and relevance that goes well beyond this region. We have been coming to the UAE for years and watching this market grow into something truly remarkable. Having our studios at both the NYSE and ADX is exactly where a global financial media network should be.”
The initiative builds on growing ties between ADX and the New York Stock Exchange following a 2023 agreement to explore dual listings, exchange-traded funds and cross-border investment products. ADX later became the first exchange in the Mena region to list US securities through a reciprocal listing framework.
“The ADX studio is a cornerstone of what we are building with our 24/7 streaming channel,” said Troy McGuire, Co-Founder and Head of Global Content and Operations at FINTECH.TV. “Every day we will be able to cover the ADX opening bell, sit down with the executives and investors driving this market, and shine a light on listings that have a truly global footprint. This is not periodic coverage. It is a daily, dedicated commitment to telling the ADX story to our audience around the world, and we believe that audience is going to grow significantly as investors start to understand what is happening here.”