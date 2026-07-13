ADX expands derivatives market with six new stock futures as it targets global investors

Now 350k financial professionals get real-time access to Abu Dhabi's derivatives market
Dubai: The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) has expanded its derivatives market by listing six new single stock futures linked to some of the UAE's largest listed companies, while deepening its partnership with Bloomberg to increase international visibility of Abu Dhabi's capital markets.
The new futures contracts cover ADNOC Gas, ADNOC Drilling, ADNOC Logistics & Services, Presight AI, Sharjah Islamic Bank and Two Point Zero Group.
Their addition increases ADX's derivatives offering to 17 futures products comprising 50 individual contracts, giving investors more tools to hedge market exposure, manage portfolio risk and take positions in key sectors of the UAE economy.
The expansion comes as ADX continues to broaden its product range beyond traditional equities, reflecting growing demand from institutional investors for more sophisticated trading and risk-management instruments.
The latest contracts span industries that have become increasingly important to Abu Dhabi's economic diversification plans, including energy, artificial intelligence, logistics and financial services.
ADX launched its derivatives market in 2021 with five single stock futures. Since then, it has steadily expanded the market as trading activity and institutional participation have increased.
The exchange said the new products are designed to offer investors additional flexibility while improving price discovery and market efficiency across some of Abu Dhabi's most actively traded companies.
Alongside the product launch, ADX announced that its derivatives market data is now fully integrated into the Bloomberg Terminal.
The integration provides approximately 350,000 Bloomberg Terminal users worldwide with real-time access to pricing, market data and trading information for ADX's derivatives market, increasing the visibility of Abu Dhabi-listed securities among global asset managers, investment banks and institutional investors.
The announcement was made during an event held at Bloomberg's Dubai office attended by members of the ADX trading community.
Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Group Chief Executive Officer of ADX, said the expansion represents another step in the exchange's strategy to develop a world-class multi-asset marketplace.
"The expansion of our derivatives market marks another important milestone in ADX's strategy to build a world-class multi-asset exchange and deepen Abu Dhabi's capital markets."
He said the Bloomberg integration means the new futures contracts are now visible in real time to financial professionals around the world, broadening investor access to Abu Dhabi's leading listed companies.
"We will continue to introduce more innovative and strategic trading instruments and services to broaden international investor participation, improve market liquidity and further connect Abu Dhabi's capital market with global investment flows."
Rajiv Mirwani, Head of Middle East Business at Bloomberg, said: "Abu Dhabi's derivatives market is growing rapidly, and we're pleased to ensure Bloomberg Terminal users worldwide have real-time visibility into that growth. We look forward to continuing to support ADX's ambition to connect Abu Dhabi's capital markets with global investors."
ADX also confirmed that all futures contracts are cash-settled and centrally cleared through Abu Dhabi Clear (AD Clear), the exchange group's wholly owned central clearing house.
The clearing framework is intended to strengthen risk management, improve capital efficiency and provide greater transaction security for market participants.
Separately, the exchange announced that it will remove daily price limits on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and futures contracts from August 3, 2026.
ADX said eliminating daily trading limits for these products will complement the expansion of its derivatives market by allowing prices to adjust more efficiently to market conditions while supporting greater liquidity and responsiveness.
The latest measures form part of ADX's broader strategy to expand beyond equity trading into a wider range of financial products.
The exchange has been building a multi-asset marketplace that includes equities, exchange-traded funds, bonds, sukuk, derivatives and structured products, as Abu Dhabi seeks to attract larger volumes of international investment and strengthen its position as a regional financial centre.
The expansion of derivatives and wider global data distribution also reflects the exchange's efforts to deepen liquidity, increase institutional participation and further integrate Abu Dhabi's capital markets with global investment flows.