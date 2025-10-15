ADX: New AI tools to simplify investing and boost market transparency

ADX launches three AI solutions to enhance investor access, efficiency, and inclusion.
Dubai: The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) Group, the Middle East’s second-largest securities exchange, introduced three new artificial intelligence (AI) solutions at GITEX Global 2025 in Dubai. The innovations are designed to simplify investing, improve market transparency, and expand access to financial services across the UAE.
The tools — AI Financial Insight, AI Court Order Agent, and TAMM for ADX Investors — are part of ADX’s strategy to align with the Abu Dhabi Government Digital Strategy 2025–2027, which aims to make the emirate the world’s first fully AI-native government by 2027.
Developed in partnership with TAMM and judicial authorities, the solutions reflect a broader effort to build a collaborative, people-centric, and technology-driven financial ecosystem that enhances inclusion and operational efficiency.
Through integration with TAMM, Abu Dhabi’s unified government services platform, over 11 million citizens, residents, and businesses now have seamless access to UAE capital markets.
Using only an Emirates ID and UAE PASS, users can instantly obtain a National Investor Number (NIN) to begin trading, view portfolios, track dividends, and access real-time AI-driven insights — all within a single platform.
This innovation removes traditional barriers to market participation, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a globally connected financial hub.
H.E. Dr. Mohamed Al Askar, Director General of TAMM, said the collaboration expands the reach of AI-driven services.
“With ‘TAMM for ADX Investors,’ we continue to simplify life for all members of the community, including investors and entrepreneurs. Our goal is to leverage AI and digital services to bring government solutions closer to every segment of society in Abu Dhabi.”
AI Financial Insight transforms lengthy company disclosures into concise, bilingual summaries, using advanced language models to extract key data in seconds. The feature includes AI-generated video briefs and chatbots, helping investors and analysts digest critical financial information faster.
It can also summarize corporate announcements, ESG updates, and earnings reports, improving transparency for all market participants.
Meanwhile, the AI Court Order Agent automates the processing of court orders, cutting average handling time from 30 minutes to just 5 minutes. By streamlining manual tasks, the tool enhances judicial efficiency, reduces errors, and boosts confidence in the integrity of securities rulings.
Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Group CEO of ADX, said embedding AI into exchange operations is a cornerstone of Abu Dhabi’s digital and economic vision.
“Our AI strategy aligns directly with the Abu Dhabi Government Digital Strategy. By integrating AI into our operations and infrastructure, we’ve improved market efficiency, increased access to information, and advanced an inclusive, technology-driven economy,” Alnuaimi said.
He added that ADX will continue rolling out AI-enabled initiatives to serve investors and strengthen the emirate’s standing as a smart, diversified financial hub.
The new AI solutions underline ADX’s commitment to responsible innovation, using technology to empower people, enhance trust, and connect Abu Dhabi to global capital markets.
By turning complex financial systems into intuitive, transparent services, the Group is helping shape a sustainable digital economy — one where AI drives both efficiency and inclusion.
