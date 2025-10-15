GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Markets

ADX: New AI tools to simplify investing and boost market transparency

ADX launches three AI solutions to enhance investor access, efficiency, and inclusion.

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
2 MIN READ
ADX will soon have LuLu Retail list and, potentially, start on some heavy trading action.
ADX will soon have LuLu Retail list and, potentially, start on some heavy trading action.
Supplied

Dubai: The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) Group, the Middle East’s second-largest securities exchange, introduced three new artificial intelligence (AI) solutions at GITEX Global 2025 in Dubai. The innovations are designed to simplify investing, improve market transparency, and expand access to financial services across the UAE.

The tools — AI Financial Insight, AI Court Order Agent, and TAMM for ADX Investors — are part of ADX’s strategy to align with the Abu Dhabi Government Digital Strategy 2025–2027, which aims to make the emirate the world’s first fully AI-native government by 2027.

Developed in partnership with TAMM and judicial authorities, the solutions reflect a broader effort to build a collaborative, people-centric, and technology-driven financial ecosystem that enhances inclusion and operational efficiency.

Simplifying access

Through integration with TAMM, Abu Dhabi’s unified government services platform, over 11 million citizens, residents, and businesses now have seamless access to UAE capital markets.

Using only an Emirates ID and UAE PASS, users can instantly obtain a National Investor Number (NIN) to begin trading, view portfolios, track dividends, and access real-time AI-driven insights — all within a single platform.

This innovation removes traditional barriers to market participation, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a globally connected financial hub.

H.E. Dr. Mohamed Al Askar, Director General of TAMM, said the collaboration expands the reach of AI-driven services.

“With ‘TAMM for ADX Investors,’ we continue to simplify life for all members of the community, including investors and entrepreneurs. Our goal is to leverage AI and digital services to bring government solutions closer to every segment of society in Abu Dhabi.”

Accelerating efficiency

AI Financial Insight transforms lengthy company disclosures into concise, bilingual summaries, using advanced language models to extract key data in seconds. The feature includes AI-generated video briefs and chatbots, helping investors and analysts digest critical financial information faster.

It can also summarize corporate announcements, ESG updates, and earnings reports, improving transparency for all market participants.

Meanwhile, the AI Court Order Agent automates the processing of court orders, cutting average handling time from 30 minutes to just 5 minutes. By streamlining manual tasks, the tool enhances judicial efficiency, reduces errors, and boosts confidence in the integrity of securities rulings.

Digital transformation

Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Group CEO of ADX, said embedding AI into exchange operations is a cornerstone of Abu Dhabi’s digital and economic vision.

“Our AI strategy aligns directly with the Abu Dhabi Government Digital Strategy. By integrating AI into our operations and infrastructure, we’ve improved market efficiency, increased access to information, and advanced an inclusive, technology-driven economy,” Alnuaimi said.

He added that ADX will continue rolling out AI-enabled initiatives to serve investors and strengthen the emirate’s standing as a smart, diversified financial hub.

People-first ecosystem

The new AI solutions underline ADX’s commitment to responsible innovation, using technology to empower people, enhance trust, and connect Abu Dhabi to global capital markets.

By turning complex financial systems into intuitive, transparent services, the Group is helping shape a sustainable digital economy — one where AI drives both efficiency and inclusion.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
Show More
Related Topics:
Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX)Gitex

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Akthar Saeed Hashmi and Dr. Mohamed Al Askar formalise the collaboration to enable seamless digital government payments and future financial services across Abu Dhabi

Comera Pay and TAMM formalise partnership

2m read
With the world’s first AI-powered public servant at its centre, Abu Dhabi is positioning itself at the forefront of 'anticipatory governance'

GITEX: Abu Dhabi unveils world’s 1st AI public servant

3m read
WhatsApp message help win a Dh500,000 investment case

WhatsApp message help win a Dh500,000 investment case

2m read
Abu Dhabi to unveil 'world's most advanced' AI platform

Abu Dhabi to unveil 'world's most advanced' AI platform

3m read