ADX: New AI tools to simplify investing and boost market transparency

The tools — AI Financial Insight, AI Court Order Agent, and TAMM for ADX Investors — are part of ADX’s strategy to align with the Abu Dhabi Government Digital Strategy 2025–2027, which aims to make the emirate the world’s first fully AI-native government by 2027.

Dubai: The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) Group, the Middle East’s second-largest securities exchange, introduced three new artificial intelligence (AI) solutions at GITEX Global 2025 in Dubai. The innovations are designed to simplify investing, improve market transparency, and expand access to financial services across the UAE.

Meanwhile, the AI Court Order Agent automates the processing of court orders, cutting average handling time from 30 minutes to just 5 minutes. By streamlining manual tasks, the tool enhances judicial efficiency, reduces errors, and boosts confidence in the integrity of securities rulings.

“With ‘TAMM for ADX Investors,’ we continue to simplify life for all members of the community, including investors and entrepreneurs. Our goal is to leverage AI and digital services to bring government solutions closer to every segment of society in Abu Dhabi.”

“Our AI strategy aligns directly with the Abu Dhabi Government Digital Strategy. By integrating AI into our operations and infrastructure, we’ve improved market efficiency, increased access to information, and advanced an inclusive, technology-driven economy,” Alnuaimi said.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.