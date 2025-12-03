Investors can gain New Zealand residence by investing up to NZD 2 million in businesses
Dubai: New Zealand has announced a new “golden visa” aimed at high-net-worth individuals seeking residence through business investment.
The Business Investor Work Visa, which opened for applications on November 24, offers a four-year stay and a clear pathway to permanent residency.
The new visa allows investors to bring their partners and dependent children, with two investment levels available — NZD 1 million for a three-year route to residence, and NZD 2 million for a fast-track option leading to residency after 12 months.
According to Immigration New Zealand, the Business Investor Work Visa is designed for seasoned business people keen on contributing to “New Zealand’s long-term economic growth.”
Applicants must invest in a business that has been operating for at least five years and show access to an additional NZD 500,000 in reserve funds for living expenses.
Eligibility criteria also include being under the age of 55, demonstrating proven business experience — such as owning a firm with at least five employees or generating NZD 1 million in annual revenue — and passing health and character checks.
“New Zealand welcomes forward-thinking investors who can help grow existing enterprises and create new opportunities,” according to an official statement.
Once visa holders have managed their investments successfully for the required period, they may transition to the Business Investor Resident Visa. To qualify, investors must actively run their business, maintain ownership levels, and prove solvency.
Applicants are expected to create and sustain at least one full-time job for a New Zealand citizen or resident lasting a minimum of 12 months. Additional requirements include spending at least 184 days in the country in each of the previous three years.
Alongside the golden visa, two new seasonal visa categories will open from December 8 under New Zealand’s Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV) scheme — the Global Workforce Seasonal Visa (GWSV) and Peak Seasonal Visa (PSV).
Authorities said the scheme aims to make it “easier for accredited employers to hire international seasonal workers for genuine short-term roles while protecting local employment opportunities.”
This three-year visa caters to workers with at least three seasons of relevant experience in the last six years. Employers hiring under this category are not required to conduct a labour market test, meaning they do not have to prove a shortage of local candidates.
Applicants must, however, spend three months outside New Zealand each year. English tests are not required, though health and character checks remain mandatory.
The PSV is designed for short-term roles of up to seven months, such as peak harvest or tourism periods. Employers must advertise the job locally and obtain either Work and Income endorsement or show good-faith engagement with the agency.
Those working for more than three months on a PSV must hold valid health insurance covering their entire stay, including urgent care, hospitalisation and emergency repatriation.
Applicants are required to submit a complete job offer from an AEWV-accredited employer, health and police certificates, and proof of relevant seasonal work experience — such as payslips or tax records. Immigration New Zealand warned incomplete submissions could lead to delays or possible rejection.
