New Zealand opens 2 new residency pathways — are you eligible?

Move forms part of latest strategy to bolster labour capacity, stabilise the economy
New Zealand is moving to ease residency restrictions for skilled migrants in what the government says is its latest strategy to bolster labour capacity and stabilise the economy.
Economic Growth Minister Nicola Willis announced on Tuesday that, starting mid-2026, the government will introduce two new residence pathways specifically designed for migrants whose skills are in high demand.
These measures aim to address persistent shortages in both higher-skilled and technical roles, as per RNZ.
“Businesses told us it was too hard for some migrants to gain residence, even when they had crucial skills and significant experience that was not available in the existing workforce,” Willis said, adding that this reform “fixes” that barrier, Reuters reported.
There will be two distinct pathways:
#1. Skilled Work Experience Pathway
For migrants in roles classified under ANZSCO Levels 1–3.
Applicants must have at least five years of relevant experience, of which at least two must be in New Zealand.
The wage requirement is set at 1.1 times the median wage.
#2. Trades & Technician Pathway
Targets workers in technical, vocational, or trade-based professions.
Requires a Level 4 or above qualification, four years of post-qualification experience, and 18 months working in New Zealand.
Applicants must meet a wage threshold at or above the median wage.
These steps are part of a suite of immigration reforms that the government says aim to be “smart, flexible and nuanced.”
New Zealand has seen a record outflow of citizens over the past year, even as its economy faces repeated quarters of contraction.
Between July 2024 and July 2025, some 73,400 New Zealanders left the country, while only 25,800 returned.
While many in the business community have welcomed the changes as necessary to plug persistent skill gaps, NZ First, a coalition partner, has voiced strong objections.
Its leader, Winston Peters, invoked an “agree to disagree” clause, warning that new residents may use New Zealand as a stepping stone to Australia.
Immigration Minister Erica Stanford emphasised that the policy is also intended to retain existing skilled workers already contributing to New Zealand’s economy.
She noted that additional eligibility restrictions will apply to some occupations, and that further details will be released before the new pathways open in 2026.
The move slashes the prior maximum two-year NZ work experience cap to one year for many applicants and boosts points for local university qualifications.
This loosening follows a tightening in April 2024, when the coalition government — led by Prime Minister Christopher Luxon — imposed stricter work visa rules, mandating minimum skills and experience to curb "unsustainable" net migration of 173,000 in 2023, which fuelled inflation and housing strains.
The 2024 changes axed 11 roles (like welders) from fast-track lists and shifted employer accountability for migrant qualifications.
Earlier, the SMC itself was revamped in October 2023, replacing a backlog-plagued points system (with 19,000 unprocessed applications pre-COVID) with a streamlined six-point model emphasising skills, income (at least 1.5 times median wage for some), and NZ experience — up to three points for local work.
On the investor front, February 2025 relaxed the Active Investor Plus "golden visa," dropping English requirements, slashing physical presence from three years to three weeks, among others.
This has spiked applications — 189 since April, half from Americans fleeing US politics — pouring in $1.6 billion potential investment.
However, it reignites debates on inequality, with opponents like Labour's Phil Twyford arguing it favours passive wealth over job-creating ventures.
Among programs, the Skilled Migrant Category reigns supreme as the most popular, per Immigration NZ data, comprising ~40% of approvals for its accessibility to under-55 skilled workers via points for qualifications, jobs, and experience.
It outpaces the Green List (for in-demand roles like nurses) and family streams, drawing professionals globally.
The golden visa, while buzzy, remains niche for high-net-worth individuals.
As 2026 nears, these tweaks signal New Zealand's pivot toward targeted influxes, but political rifts and exodus trends pose risks.
Migrants must navigate evolving rules — consult Immigration NZ for tailored advice. With its stunning vistas and quality of life, Aotearoa beckons, but residency remains a strategic game.
