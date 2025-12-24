Dubai: The US is set to change how it hands out H-1B work visas, a move that could have a direct impact on professionals in the UAE and expats around the world hoping to work in America.

US immigration officials say the old system was increasingly misused, with some employers submitting large numbers of applications for lower-wage roles. A spokesperson for U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services said the changes are meant to bring the programme back in line with its original purpose and protect US workers.

Under the new system, visa applications will be ranked, not randomly selected. Jobs that offer higher salaries and require specialised skills will have a better chance of securing a visa. Lower-paid roles will still be eligible, but they are less likely to be picked.

Because demand is far higher than supply, the government has relied on a lottery to decide who gets a visa — a system that has often left highly qualified candidates empty-handed. That lottery is now being scrapped.

The H-1B visa allows US companies to hire foreign professionals for specialised roles in areas such as technology, engineering, healthcare and finance. Each year, the US issues 65,000 visas, with an extra 20,000 reserved for people who hold advanced degrees from US universities.

The overhaul is part of a wider effort by the Trump administration to tighten oversight of the H-1B programme. Other measures include a requirement that some employers pay an additional $100,000 per visa as a condition of eligibility.

For American workers, the government says the goal is to prevent wages from being pushed down and ensure overseas hiring does not replace local jobs.

For US companies, the changes raise the bar. Employers may need to offer more competitive salaries and clearly define specialised roles to secure foreign talent.

The new rules could also reduce mass filings by recruitment firms, making the process clearer and more predictable for individual applicants rather than large-volume sponsors.

Applicants with strong qualifications, niche expertise and higher-paying job offers are likely to see better chances of success. Those applying for more junior or lower-paid roles may still qualify, but competition will be tougher.

For professionals based in the UAE — especially those in technology, engineering, finance or healthcare — the changes could be significant.

For UAE residents and expats planning a move to the US, the shift is straightforward: job seniority, salary level and specialised skills will matter more than ever when applying for an H-1B visa.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.