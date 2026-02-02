Exploring Identity and Resilience: Yaya DaCosta's journey through womanhood and fame

She traces these patterns back to early conditioning. “As children, we receive very clear messaging,” she says. “If I behave this way, I receive love. If I behave that way, I get rejected.” Families, schools, and social systems teach children how to show up in order to have their needs met. Those lessons often remain long after childhood ends. “School, family, society all teach us how we must show up in order to have our needs met,” she says. “It takes a lot of work to sift through those childhood patterns and figure out who we really are underneath all of that.”