Bridgerton star Katie Leung doesn't wish to return to her Harry Potter days: 'Didn't know who I was'

For millions of fans, Cho Chang will always be Harry Potter's first crush.
But for actor Katie Leung, stepping into that role at just 17 was less a fairytale moment and more a whirlwind introduction to fame she wasn’t entirely prepared for.
Leung first appeared in the wizarding franchise in 2005’s Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, playing Cho Chang, a fifth-year Hogwarts student who becomes Harry’s love interest. The role marked her acting debut and instantly placed her in one of the most globally recognised film series of the decade.
Now, nearly two decades into her career, Leung looks back at that time with a very different perspective. While the experience launched her into the spotlight, it’s not a period she would want to revisit.
“I was so young at the time, and I was so easily influenced by what people would say about me because I didn't know who I was,” she told Entertainment Tonight in a recent interview.
Leung went on to reprise Cho Chang in three more films in the series: Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2. Across those appearances, her character remained part of the Hogwarts circle that surrounded Harry during some of the saga’s most turbulent moments.
But stepping into global fame as a teenager came with its own challenges. Looking back now, Leung says her outlook has changed significantly, something that has shaped how she approaches work today.
Her latest project is the hit Regency-era romance series Bridgerton, and the actor says she entered that set with a far more grounded mindset than she had as a teenager navigating sudden fame.
“So I've come into Bridgerton having a really healthy focus on the work. I'm so glad I'm here. I would not want to go back to that time (working on Harry Potter). Not because I had a bad time or anything, but it's just really nice when you know who you are, and I'm still figuring that out, but I'm a bit closer,” she said.
Meanwhile, the Harry Potter universe is preparing for a new chapter. A television adaptation of the beloved books is currently in development for HBO Max, introducing a new generation of actors who will step into the iconic roles from the films.
Asked what advice she would give to whoever eventually plays Cho Chang in the upcoming series, Leung offered a message that feels rooted in her own early experiences in the spotlight.
“For anybody really, (whatever) stage in their life, (my advice is) just to be themselves, because that's what makes them unique...And to not let the kind of noise of other people get to you, because what you have already is a gift, and you should really just try and hold onto that,” she said.