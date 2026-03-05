Fans will soon walk from Diagon Alley straight to Hogwarts inside a park on Yas Island UAE
Dubai: The owl post has arrived, and the news is very good indeed. Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi is building a Harry Potter-themed land, and if the plans are anything to go by, it is going to be unlike anything that exists anywhere else in the wizarding world.
Consider it the theme park equivalent of receiving your Hogwarts letter.
Here is what makes this genuinely special. For the first time anywhere on the planet, both Hogwarts Castle and Diagon Alley will exist within the same land.
Right now, the closest thing to this is at Universal Orlando in Florida, where fans have to hop between two separate parks to experience both iconic locations. Think of it as having to take two Knight Bus rides just to see the full picture.
The idea of having them together in one place was originally planned for Universal's park in Beijing but was eventually scrapped. Abu Dhabi is making it happen.
A government-issued construction permit has confirmed the plans, describing the project as including a Harry Potter Diagon Alley, a Harry Potter Castle, a Harry Potter ride, and an area that experts believe is themed to the Forbidden Forest, complete with what sounds like its fair share of Acromantula spiders and towering sentient trees that Hagrid would feel very much at home in.
Construction is already well underway at Warner Bros. World, which sits in its distinctive golden, hangar-like building on Yas Island and has been the world's largest indoor theme park since it opened in 2018. The new expansion will increase the park's footprint by around 26 percent.
Alongside the Potter land, a Superman-themed roller coaster is also in the works. The construction site currently bears barriers marked with the logo of Lexcorp, the fictional company run by Superman's arch-rival Lex Luthor, which gives a fairly clear hint about the theming to come.
The project is estimated to cost somewhere between 545 million and 816 million US dollars, and the team behind it includes themed entertainment specialists TAIT's Thinkwell division, the same group that worked on the original Warner Bros. World and two other Yas Island parks.
That Thinkwell connection matters, because the studio has previous form with Harry Potter. The company helped create the Warner Bros. Studio Tour at Leavesden in the UK, where fans can walk through the actual Great Hall, pull a Mandrake from its pot in the Herbology greenhouse, and come face to face with full-size animatronic creatures from the films. It is widely considered the most immersive Potter experience currently in existence.
Bringing that same level of craft and detail to a full theme park land, with rides added into the mix, raises the stakes considerably. If Diagon Alley follows the pattern of existing recreations, expect wonky shopfronts, Gringotts-worthy architecture, and the kind of detail tucked into every corner that rewards fans who know exactly where to look.
Hogwarts, if it mirrors what has been done elsewhere, will be a towering Gothic structure of grey turrets and arched windows, every bit as imposing as it looks through the window of the Hogwarts Express, with the land's flagship ride likely housed inside.
A few things remain unconfirmed. It is not yet clear whether the land will be based on the original films, the books, or the upcoming HBO series, which is currently in development. Given that the HBO series will feature a recast of all the main characters, this is not a small decision. Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi has the advantage of time on its side, being able to wait and see how that series lands before committing.
An announcement on which characters and storylines will anchor the land was expected in 2025 but has been pushed to 2026.
As Professor Dumbledore once said, help will always be given to those who ask for it. For now, fans are very much asking.
Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi will be the seventh theme park worldwide to feature Potter attractions and the first that is not operated by Universal. Miral, the Abu Dhabi-backed company behind Yas Island's parks, has built a reputation for setting a high bar with each new attraction.
Disney chose Yas Island last year as the home of its seventh global resort, which says something about the level of trust the industry places in what is being built here.
For fans who have spent years dreaming of walking out of Ollivanders wand shop and straight towards the gates of Hogwarts without crossing a car park or buying a second ticket, the wait is nearly over. The Sorting Hat has made its choice, and it chose Abu Dhabi.
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. or . You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.
Areeba Hashmi is a trainee at Gulf News.